 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Providence
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Providence
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62

  
Published January 16, 2026 11:06 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Freshman Darryn Peterson scored 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting, Flory Bidunga had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Kansas beat Baylor 80-62 on Friday night.

Kansas led by 15 points after opening the game on a 19-4 run, but the Bears rallied behind an 8-0 run to take their first lead at 37-36. The Jayhawks scored the final seven points of the half, capped by a stepback jumper by Peterson, who had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Bidunga threw down an alley-oop dunk while being fouled and he made the free throw to cap Kansas’ 15-3 run to begin the second half for a 58-40 lead. Baylor began the second half by making just 1 for 6 shots — after missing its final four field goals of the first half.

Kansas led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

Peterson, averaging a team-high 21.8 points per game, has six games of 20 or more points for Kansas (13-5, 3-2 Big 12), which was coming off an 84-63 win against No. 2 Iowa State on Tuesday. The Jayhawks have shot above 50% from the field the past two games.

Cameron Carr led Baylor (11-6, 1-4) with 24 points and five 3-pointers. Tounde Yessoufou added three of Baylor’s 11 3-pointers and 20 points.

It marked the first time since Dec. 10, 1966, that the two teams met while both were unranked in the AP poll.

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series with Baylor, 37-11, including 21-1 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Up next

Baylor: Returns home to play No. 15 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Kansas: Goes on the road to face Colorado on Tuesday.