No. 9 Kansas beats top-ranked and previously undefeated Arizona 82-78

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Xavier at St. John
Pitino climbs career wins list as No. 17 St. John’s fends off Xavier 87-82 in overtime
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Brown scores 45, sets ACC frosh single-game scoring mark, ties Unseld’s record for No. 24 Cardinals
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg

Top Clips

nbc_nba_milorlando_digitalhit_260209.jpg
Magic can build on winning performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_milorl_260209.jpg
Highlights: Magic pull away to defeat Bucks
nbc_nba_wagnerpostgameintv_260209.jpg
Wagner: ‘Good to be out there again’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Xavier at St. John
Pitino climbs career wins list as No. 17 St. John’s fends off Xavier 87-82 in overtime
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Brown scores 45, sets ACC frosh single-game scoring mark, ties Unseld’s record for No. 24 Cardinals
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Brad Keselowski cleared to race in NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 after breaking his right leg

Top Clips

nbc_nba_milorlando_digitalhit_260209.jpg
Magic can build on winning performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_milorl_260209.jpg
Highlights: Magic pull away to defeat Bucks
nbc_nba_wagnerpostgameintv_260209.jpg
Wagner: ‘Good to be out there again’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 9 Kansas beats top-ranked and previously undefeated Arizona 82-78

  
Published February 9, 2026 11:51 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Flory Bidunga had a double-double and No. 9 Kansas defeated top-ranked and previously unbeaten Arizona 82-78 on Monday night.

Arizona (23-1, 10-1 Big 12) entered Allen Fieldhouse with the second-longest winning streak in Division I men’s basketball.

Kansas (19-5, 9-2) played without freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms. Peterson has missed 11 games with a combination of hamstring, calf and ankle issues.

Arizona held a three-point lead at halftime and led by as many as 11 before Kansas took its first lead of the game at the 9:32 mark in the second half.

Bidunga put the Jayhawks ahead with a layup, which capped a personal seven-point run. He finished with 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added 10 rebounds.

Arizona closed within one point with 34 seconds left in the game, but senior guard Melvin Council Jr. shot 3 of 4 from the line in the final minute and 10 of 11 in the game to help seal the victory for Kansas. He finished with 23 points. Tre White also added a pair of late free throws.

Four Kansas players scored double digits. Bryson Tiller finished with 18 points and Jamari McDowell added 10.

Freshman guard Brayden Burries led Arizona with 25 points. Motiejus Krivas scored 14 and Ivan Kharchenkov 13.

Up next

Kansas: At Iowa State on Saturday.

Arizona: Hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.