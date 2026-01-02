How to watch UCLA vs. No. 25 Iowa: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Iowa will put its national ranking on the line at home Saturday against UCLA in a Big Ten matchup on Peacock.

The No. 25 Hawkeyes (1-1 Big Ten, 11-2 overall) closed their nonconference schedule Monday with a 90-62 victory over UMass Lowell that continued the team’s best start since 2021-22.

UCLA (2-0, 10-3) is on a three-game winning streak in which the Bruins have scored at least 90 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 2018.

The Bruins beat the Hawkeyes 94-70 in their lone meeting last season. Iowa leads 5-4 in a series that dates to December 1950 but will have its first game in Iowa since Dec. 22, 1990.

More information below on UCLA and No. 25 Iowa and how to watch the game.

UCLA:

The Bruins have a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging at least 10 points per game: Tyler Bilodeau (19.0 ppg), Donovan Dent (12.6 ppg and a team-leading 79 assists), Skyy Clark (14.2 ppg and 49.3% on 3-point field goals, tops in the Big Ten) and Eric Dailey Jr. (10.6 ppg and a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game).

UCLA is battle-tested from a tough nonconference schedule. Its losses were to Arizona, California and Gonzaga, a trio with a combined record of 37-2.

The Bruins are 39-24 in games decided by five points or fewer in seven seasons under head coach Mick Cronin.

No. 25 Iowa:

The Hawkeyes, who are 8-0 at home this season, have won their past three games by a combined total of 123 points since a 66-62 loss to No. 4 Iowa State on Dec. 11. In the latest win, Bennett Stirtz (22 points), Alvaro Folgueiras (14), Cam Manyawu (14) and Tavion Banks (12) were in double figures.

Iowa has relied on strong shooting (50% or better from the field in five consecutive games) and defense (five games with at least 10 steals) to earn its best record in nonconference play since 2021-22.

In their first season under head coach Ben McCollum (an Iowa native who came from Drake), the Hawkeyes have thrived on ball security — five gaves with at least 20 assists and seven games with fewer than 10 turnovers.

How to watch UCLA vs. No. 25 Iowa:

When: Saturday, Jan. 3

Saturday, Jan. 3 Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

