How to watch No. 17 USC vs. No. 4 UCLA: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

In a Southern California showdown of ranked Big Ten teams Saturday, No. 4 UCLA will play host to No. 17 USC on Peacock.

Picked to finish first in the conference, UCLA (3-0 Big Ten, 13-1 overall) already has beaten ranked teams Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State. The Bruins’ only loss was a 76-65 defeat to Texas in Las Vegas, one of several neutral-court games in a difficult schedule.

Despite the absence this season of injured superstar JuJu Watkins, USC (2-0 Big Ten, 10-3) has gone 3-3 against ranked teams this season with victories over North Carolina State, Washington and Nebraska.

UCLA leads the all-time series 58-54 over USC, including a 72-67 victory in their last meeting March 9 for the Big Ten Tournament championship.

More information below on No. 17 USC and No. 4 UCLA and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

No. 17 USC:

The Trojans, who are coming off a 74-66 victory over No. 20 Nebraska, are strong on defense, ranking in top 30 nationally in D-Rating (78.4) while forcing 19.1 turnovers per game.

They were led by 17 points apiece from Kennedy Smith and freshman Jazzy Davidson, who is the only player in the country averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. Kara Dunn (14 points) and Londynn Jones (13) also contributed in double figures.

USC is in its fifth season under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who recently became the fastest in program history to reach 100 victories.

No. 4 UCLA:

The Bruins are on a seven-game winning streak after a 97-61 road victory Wednesday over Penn State. Lauren Betts scored a game-high 25 points for UCLA, which made 9 of 18 3-pointers and committed only eight turnovers.

Gianna Kneepkens (17 points), Kiki Rice (16) and Sienna Betts (10) also scored in double figures for the Bruins, who lead Division I with a plus-15.3 in rebounding margin and are ranked tops in the Big Ten in O-Rating.

UCLA is led by Cori Close, the winningest head coach in program history (344 wins) who guided the Bruins last year to their first Final Four and first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch No. 17 USC vs. No. 4 UCLA:

When: Saturday, Jan. 3

Saturday, Jan. 3 Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?