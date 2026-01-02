Cowboys vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two disappointing seasons end Sunday at the Meadowlands when the Giants (3-13) and the Cowboys (7-8-1) take the field.

Dallas will miss the playoffs for the second straight season. This year went off the rails before the regular season even started when Micah Parsons was traded to Green Bay. The defense may not have been good enough even with the All Pro, but it has been a sieve without him. Led by a career season from Dak Prescott, the offense has been among the best in the NFL, but it has been unable to keep pace.

The Giants are again this season among the worst teams in the NFL. The silver lining is they may have found their franchise quarterback. Jaxson Dart has shown flashes of the athletic ability and intelligence it takes to succeed under center and offers fans of Big Blue hope.

Last week the Giants defeated the Raiders, 34-10, in a battle for the Top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dart scored twice on the ground and New York snapped a nine-game losing streak in the process. The Cowboys knocked off the Commanders, 30-23, on Christmas. Prescott threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Dallas.

The Cowboys have dominated this series the last nine years, winning nine in a row and 16 of the last 17 meetings.

Lets take a deeper look at each of these teams, the quarterbacks, the injured list, and a few trends.

Game Details and How to Watch the Cowboys at the Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 1PM EST

1PM EST Site: MetLife Stadium

Santa Clara, CA Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Cowboys at Giants

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-192), New York Giants (+160)

Dallas Cowboys (-192), New York Giants (+160) Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Cowboys -3.5 Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Dallas -4.5 with the Game Total set at 52.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 12/25 at Washington – 19-37, 307yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 6 times, 4 carries for 24yds rushing

Season: 16GP, 397-589, 4482yds, 30TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 31 times, 51 carries for 178yds rushing

Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 12/28 at Las Vegas – 22-30, 207yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 9 carries for 48yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 194-307, 2042yds, 13TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 31 times, 81 carries for 455yds rushing

Cowboys at Giants: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Dak Prescott leads the NFL with 4,482 passing yards

leads the NFL with 4,482 passing yards No player in Dallas history has led the league in passing yards in a season

Prescott has won 14 straight games vs. the Giants (2nd-longest streak since Miami’s Bob Griese won 17 straight vs Buffalo from 1968-79)

won 17 straight vs Buffalo from 1968-79) With a loss, the Giants will have consecutive seasons with 14+ losses (most in franchise history)

Abdul Carter has at least a half-sack in four straight games, the best streak by a Giants rookie since 1982.

has at least a half-sack in four straight games, the best streak by a Giants rookie since 1982. Jaxson Dart’s 9 rushing TDs are a franchise record for a quarterback (3rd most by a rookie QB in NFL history)

9 rushing TDs are a franchise record for a quarterback (3rd most by a rookie QB in NFL history) Dallas is 7-9 ATS this season

New York is 8-8 ATS this season

Cowboys Player Injuries

RB Javonte Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Malik Davis (eye) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(eye) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Jake Ferguson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG T.J. Bass (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Shavon Revel, Jr. (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Giants Player Injuries

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Theo Johnson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jalin Hyatt (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game NT Dexter Lawrence (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Roy Robertson-Harris (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Jevon Holland (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Abdul Carter (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Cor’Dale Flott (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cowboys on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cowboys on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cowboys -3.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cowboys -3.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 49.5.

