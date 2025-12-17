Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star 'locks'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SuperMotocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Top Clips
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
Reese’s future with Sky; young talent at USA Camp
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SuperMotocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Top Clips
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
Reese’s future with Sky; young talent at USA Camp
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star 'locks'
December 17, 2025 06:03 PM
Chris Mannix and Kurt Helin discuss who they believe are locks for the 2025-26 NBA All-Star Game, who's on the bubble, and who will fail to make the cut.
Related Videos
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz
01:46
Pistons show ‘resolve’ in physical win vs. Celtics
01:58
HLs: Pistons take down Celtics in gritty battle
01:18
Cunningham relishes in Pistons’ win over Celtics
02:48
Walsh has tools to be ‘elite’ Three ‘n D player
02:12
Pistons have ‘full confidence’ commanding East
Latest Clips
03:10
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
10:26
Reese’s future with Sky; young talent at USA Camp
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
09:48
Breaking down CBA updates, revenue sharing
14:14
Unpacking Wilson’s ‘legendary’ run, ongoing legacy
19:42
Rivers on goals for Unrivaled 2026 season
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
09:39
Who has most fantasy points per pass attempt?
06:18
Packers, Bears neck-and-neck to win NFC North
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
03:37
Can Patriots get back on track vs. Ravens on SNF?
05:29
HOU ‘playing with confidence’ behind stout defense
11:17
Previewing some of Week 16’s top matchups
06:57
Parsons injury ‘changes whole complexion’ of NFC
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue