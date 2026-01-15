 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Georgia
Pinkins sinks follow-up shot with 1 second left in OT to lift Ole Miss past No. 21 Georgia, 97-95
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati holds off Colorado 77-68 for the Bearcats’ first Big 12 win this season
WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Project B women’s basketball league to play in Tokyo in April 2027

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Georgia
Pinkins sinks follow-up shot with 1 second left in OT to lift Ole Miss past No. 21 Georgia, 97-95
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati holds off Colorado 77-68 for the Bearcats’ first Big 12 win this season
WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Project B women’s basketball league to play in Tokyo in April 2027

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kugel’s 19 points, Stillwell’s 18 lift UCF over Kansas State 82-73

  
Published January 14, 2026 11:11 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Riley Kugel scored 19 points, Jamichael Stillwell added 18, and UCF weathered Kansas State’s comeback bid to win 82-73 on Wednesday night.

The Knights (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) shot 53% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks had 13 points (6-for-11 shooting) and dished 12 assists for his fifth game with 10 or more assists this season. Devan Cambridge chipped in with 11 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting.

UCF narrowly won the rebound battle, 35-34, paced by seven rebounds each from Kugel and Stillwell.

A 20-6 run near the midway point of the first half put UCF up by double-figures, and they led 42-28 at halftime.

K-State cut the lead to one point in the second half, but could not pull ahead in the frame. Their last lead came with 15:24 remaining in the first.

PJ Haggerty scored 23 points (9-for-18 shooting) for the Wildcats (9-8, 0-4), and Khamari McGriff added 15 points. Nate Johnson racked up 10 assists. K-State struggled from beyond the arc, converting on just six of their 30 3-point attempts.

UCF won their second straight game, after their 11-game winning streak was snapped by Oklahoma State on Jan. 6. Kansas State has dropped four straight contests after winning four straight to end their non-conference schedule.

Up next

Kansas State: visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.