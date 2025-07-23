 Skip navigation
Top News

Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
New York Mets v Kansas City Royals
Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Twins starting pitcher David Festa placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation

Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026

  
Published July 23, 2025 04:28 PM

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who has run only two Cup races this season, says “there’s a chance that I run more races next year.”

One of those races, he hopes, will be the inaugural street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego next June.

That event has special meaning for Johnson, who grew up in El Cajon, California, about 15 miles east of San Diego.

San Diego logo.jpg
NASCAR to race in San Diego in 2026: Here’s what to know
The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series will race on a military base in 2026.

While San Diego would be a special place for Johnson to run his final Cup race next Father’s Day (June 21), the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club said he still wants to race more in NASCAR’s premier series even as he’s set to turn 50 in September.

“I want to keep going,” Johnson said in response to a question from NBC Sports about his future plans. “I want to stay in a car. I think it’s good for us.

“We’re hopeful to have a third charter. Need to start building a team. There’s a chance that I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket and have a sponsor to bring along, team members to groom, a crew chief to get reps, a driver to get reps. There’s a lot of scenarios that are in play. I’m hopeful I can keep going.

“I certainly don’t want to feed you guys a line of BS here. There is also a scenario where (making San Diego his final Cup start) would make sense. We’ve put zero effort into the idea yet at this point. I have more years in me. I want to keep going.”

NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
San Diego fills one spot on 2026 NASCAR Cup schedule but questions remain
NASCAR executive says the sport hears the debate from fans and competitors about the number of road course events on the schedule.

Legacy Motor Club hopes to have a third charter next year but that could depend on the court system.

Legacy Motor Club has filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing, alleging that Rick Ware Racing is backing out of an agreement signed in March to sell Legacy Motor Club a charter. Rick Ware Racing claims the wrong charter number is listed in the agreement. A trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 26, 2026.

Legacy Motor Club filed a lawsuit July 16 against former Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr, who told The Associated Press in June that he had entered into an agreement to purchase Rick Ware Racing. Legacy Motor Club accuses Puchyr of tortious interference after he helped broker the deal between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing.

Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek are Legacy Motor Club’s full-time drivers.