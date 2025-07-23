Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who has run only two Cup races this season, says “there’s a chance that I run more races next year.”

One of those races, he hopes, will be the inaugural street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego next June.

That event has special meaning for Johnson, who grew up in El Cajon, California, about 15 miles east of San Diego.

While San Diego would be a special place for Johnson to run his final Cup race next Father’s Day (June 21), the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club said he still wants to race more in NASCAR’s premier series even as he’s set to turn 50 in September.

“I want to keep going,” Johnson said in response to a question from NBC Sports about his future plans. “I want to stay in a car. I think it’s good for us.

“We’re hopeful to have a third charter. Need to start building a team. There’s a chance that I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket and have a sponsor to bring along, team members to groom, a crew chief to get reps, a driver to get reps. There’s a lot of scenarios that are in play. I’m hopeful I can keep going.

“I certainly don’t want to feed you guys a line of BS here. There is also a scenario where (making San Diego his final Cup start) would make sense. We’ve put zero effort into the idea yet at this point. I have more years in me. I want to keep going.”

Legacy Motor Club hopes to have a third charter next year but that could depend on the court system.

Legacy Motor Club has filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing, alleging that Rick Ware Racing is backing out of an agreement signed in March to sell Legacy Motor Club a charter. Rick Ware Racing claims the wrong charter number is listed in the agreement. A trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 26, 2026.

Legacy Motor Club filed a lawsuit July 16 against former Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr, who told The Associated Press in June that he had entered into an agreement to purchase Rick Ware Racing. Legacy Motor Club accuses Puchyr of tortious interference after he helped broker the deal between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing.

Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek are Legacy Motor Club’s full-time drivers.

