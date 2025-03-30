Denny Hamlin wins to end 10-year winless drought at Martinsville Speedway

Denny Hamlin ended a 19-race winless streak at his home-state track, fending off a furious challenge by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell to win at Martinsville Speedway.

Bell finished second by 4.617 seconds, and Bubba Wallace was third as Toyota drivers swept the top three spots. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

It was 10 years and a day since Hamlin’s previous victory at the 0.526-mile oval in Virginia that is a few hours from where he grew up in the Richmond suburb of Chesterfield.

Hamlin leads active NASCAR Cup Series drivers with six victories at Martinsville, but Sunday was his first checkered flag on the 0.526-mile oval in southwest Virginia since March 29, 2015. Hamlin was a frequent contender during his 19-race win drought at Martinsville, posting 10 top fives and leading 226 laps.

After a rash of pit problems throughout the first six races this season (documented in this story by NBC Sports’ Dustin Long), Josh Berry became the latest victim during the first stage at Martinsville.

Berry’s No. 21 Ford was hit in the left rear by Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota while exiting the pits during the race’s second caution. Berry’s car stalled in Turn 2 and then lost two laps for repairs.

It was a tough break for Berry, who led 40 laps by staying on track during the first yellow. He still managed to lead the most laps for Wood Brothers Racing at Martinsville Speedway since NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson led 180 laps on April 29, 1973. That was the most recent victory for the team at its hometown track just east of its origins in Stuart, Virginia.

Wood Brothers Racing was honored Sunday morning with a proclamation from Virginia’s General Assembly, honoring the team’s 75th anniversary season.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Denny Hamlin

Next: Sunday, April 6, 3 p.m. ET at Darlington Raceway on FS1