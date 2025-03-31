Cup results, points after Martinsville Speedway as Denny Hamlin moves up on NASCAR win llst

Denny Hamlin earned his 55th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, moving into a tie with Rusty Wallace for 11th on the all-time win list in NASCAR’s premier series.

With his first victory in just over 10 years at the 0.526-mile oval, Hamlin snapped a 31-race winless skid that dated to April 2024 at Dover.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christohper Bell finished second, and Bubba Wallace took third in a top three sweep for Toyota.

In the regular-season points standings, William Byron continues to lead Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Bell is ranked fourth, followed by Alex Bowman, the fourth Hendrick driver.

Finishing order at Martinsville Speedway:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Christopher Bell

3. Bubba Wallace

4. Chase Elliott

5. Kyle Larson

6. Ross Chastain

7. Ryan Preece

8., Joey Logano

9. Chase Briscoe

10. Todd Gilliland

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Michael McDowell

13. Ty Gibbs

14. Tyler Reddick

15. Ty Dillon

16. Zane Smith

17. Kyle Busch

18. Austin Dillon

19. Carson Hocevar

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21. Daniel Suarez

22. William Byron

23. AJ Allmendinger

24. Chris Buescher

25. John H Nemechek

26. Brad Keselowski

27. Alex Bowman

28. Justin Haley

29. Noah Gragson

30. Cody Ware

31. Riley Herbst #

32. Josh Berry

33. Cole Custer

34. Shane Van Gisbergen #

35. Casey Mears

36. Burt Myers

37. Austin Cindric

38. Erik Jones

