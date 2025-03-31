Cup results, points after Martinsville Speedway as Denny Hamlin moves up on NASCAR win llst
Denny Hamlin earned his 55th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, moving into a tie with Rusty Wallace for 11th on the all-time win list in NASCAR’s premier series.
With his first victory in just over 10 years at the 0.526-mile oval, Hamlin snapped a 31-race winless skid that dated to April 2024 at Dover.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christohper Bell finished second, and Bubba Wallace took third in a top three sweep for Toyota.
MORE: Click here for Martinsville results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes
MORE: Click here for Martinsville driver points l Click here for owner points
In the regular-season points standings, William Byron continues to lead Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Bell is ranked fourth, followed by Alex Bowman, the fourth Hendrick driver.
Finishing order at Martinsville Speedway:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Christopher Bell
3. Bubba Wallace
4. Chase Elliott
5. Kyle Larson
6. Ross Chastain
7. Ryan Preece
8., Joey Logano
9. Chase Briscoe
10. Todd Gilliland
11. Ryan Blaney
12. Michael McDowell
13. Ty Gibbs
14. Tyler Reddick
15. Ty Dillon
16. Zane Smith
17. Kyle Busch
18. Austin Dillon
19. Carson Hocevar
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21. Daniel Suarez
22. William Byron
23. AJ Allmendinger
24. Chris Buescher
25. John H Nemechek
26. Brad Keselowski
27. Alex Bowman
28. Justin Haley
29. Noah Gragson
30. Cody Ware
31. Riley Herbst #
32. Josh Berry
33. Cole Custer
34. Shane Van Gisbergen #
35. Casey Mears
36. Burt Myers
37. Austin Cindric
38. Erik Jones