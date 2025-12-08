 Skip navigation
Open Championship dates pushed back in 2028 to accommodate Summer Olympics

Published December 8, 2025 08:39 AM
Scheffler 'very optimistic' heading into next year
December 7, 2025 05:31 PM
Scottie Scheffler ended his season by finishing tied for fourth at the Hero World Challenge, giving him 18 top-10 finishes in 2025. The Golf Central crew reacts to another strong outing by the best golfer in the world.

The Open is getting a date change in a few years.

The 2028 Open Championship will be contested Aug. 3-6, a few weeks after its usual mid-July spot, to avoid conflict with the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which run July 19-29. The adjustment was one of three by the R&A, which also moved the ISPS Handa Senior Open to Aug. 10-13 and the AIG Women’s Open to Aug. 17-20.

The 2029 Open dates will return to normal.

“We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions,” said Mark Darbon, the R&A’s chief executive. “We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028.

The venues for each of those 2028 championships are still to be announced.