Kentucky vs. Oklahoma wbb
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Mikaylah Williams scores 20 points as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo scores 31 as Notre Dame women dominate No. 22 Tar Heels 73-50

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76

  
Published January 11, 2026 07:21 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jaloni Cambridge scored 28 points with nine rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 19 Ohio State to an 89-76 victory over No. 8 Maryland on Sunday.

Fresh off a 41-point performance in a win over Illinois, Cambridge scored 12 in the final quarter against the Terrapins to help the Buckeyes (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) pull away. Ohio State shot 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Oluchi Okananwa scored 27 points for Maryland (16-2, 4-2) and surpassed 1,000 for her career.

Ohio State’s only losses this season were against a pair of top-five teams — UConn and UCLA. The Buckeyes trailed by 15 in the second quarter, but by halftime the Terps were up 42-40 and it was anybody’s game.

Ohio State led by one in the fourth when a 3-pointer by Kennedy Cambridge started a 13-2 run by the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge added two 3s during that stretch.
Maryland has been dominant on the boards this season, but Ohio State fought to a 39-39 draw in that department and won the turnover battle 17-11.

Kylee Kitts scored 18 points for Ohio State and Kennedy Cambridge added 14. Yarden Garzon contributed 19 for Maryland.

The loss hurt Maryland’s Big Ten title hopes, with the Terps about to go on a tough road trip to play No. 21 Southern California and No. 4 UCLA.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Wednesday night.

Maryland: At USC on Thursday night.