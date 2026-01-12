 Skip navigation
No. 13 TCU women beat Arizona State 77-46, stretch home winning streak to 36

  
Published January 11, 2026 09:20 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas — Olivia Miles scored 22 points, and No. 13 TCU pulled away in the second quarter to cruise past Arizona State 77-46 on Sunday.

TCU (16-1, 4-1 Big 12) has won 36 straight home games, 30 of them by double digits.

Miles shot 9 of 15 from the floor that included three 3-pointers to go with five rebounds and six assists. Clara Silva scored 10 points and grabbed 12 of the Horned Frogs’ 36 rebounds.

Donovyn Hunter also scored 10 points for TCU, which shot 55% overall and 36% (9 of 25) from long range. Maddie Scherr added nine points on three 3s.

Gabby Elliott made three 3s and scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Arizona State (16-2, 3-2), which has lost two of its last three games.

Scherr scored six points as the Horned Frogs shot 75% and made all three of their 3-pointers in a 21-7 second quarter for a 35-20 halftime lead. Elliott scored eight first-half points for the Sun Devils.

Up next

Arizona State: Hosts Kansas on Saturday.

TCU: At West Virginia on Wednesday.