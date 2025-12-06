 Skip navigation
NASCAR community remembers Michael Annett after Xfinity winner’s death at 39

  
Published December 6, 2025 11:07 AM

The NASCAR industry reacted this weekend to the death of former Xfinity Series winner Michael Annett.

In a statement late Friday night, NASCAR’s communications staff confirmed Annett, who turned 39 this past June, had died at 39. No cause of death was provided.

“NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett,” the statement read. “Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends.”

Annett raced in the Xfinity Series from 2008-21, including full time from 2009-13 with Germain Racing, Rusty Wallace Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports. After racing in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2014-16 for Tommy Baldwin Jr. and HScott Motorsports, Annett returned to Xfinity and raced full time for JR Motorsports from 2017-21.

The Des Moines, Iowa, native’s lone Xfinity win came in the 2019 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He finished a career-best fifth in the 2012 Xfinity points standings and had 19 top fives and 95 top 10s in 321 series starts. He also had two ARCA victories from 2008-09.

As the news spread, prominent drivers and teams in NASCAR took to social media to remember Annett, including 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Noah Gragson and JR Motorsports.