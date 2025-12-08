Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 14

Sunday Night Football on NBC viewers watched the Houston Texans take down the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-10, keyed by an excellent performance from the Texans’ pass defense, plus standout showings from quarterback C.J. Stroud, No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins and rookie running back Woody Marks.

The Chiefs’ fill-in starting left tackle, Wanya Morris, was carted away after injuring his knee on the first play from scrimmage, leaving fourth-string left tackle Esa Pole to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes from a Texans pass-rush unit that generated the second-highest quarterback pressure rate (42.4 percent) among NFL defenses in Weeks 1-13.

The Texans (8-5) host the Cardinals (3-10) in Week 15, while the Chiefs (6-7) host the Chargers (8-4).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Nico Collins WR, Texans: Four receptions and 121 yards on eight targets. On the first play of the Texans’ second drive, Collins hauled in a 46-yard reception while being covered by Chiefs No. 1 cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie injured his left knee on the play and was eventually ruled out, removing Collins’ primary coverage foe from his path to fantasy success. Collins later reset the game’s longest reception mark by securing a 53-yard catch.

68 rushing yards, two receptions, eight yards and one touchdown on three targets. Partway through the second quarter, the Texans fooled Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton with a delayed route run out of the backfield by Marks, who waltzed open for the catch-and-run touchdown after Bolton ran past him, pursuing Stroud. CJ Stroud QB, Texans: 203 passing yards, one passing touchdown and five rushing yards. Stroud’s final stat line stands out in a low-scoring game. He handled pressure effectively, impressively kept his eyes downfield while evading Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on two third downs, linking up with Collins, and later rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins, for first-down conversions.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Patrick Mahomes QB, Chiefs: 160 passing yards, three interceptions and 59 rushing yards. Mahomes should not shoulder all the blame for his three interceptions. Texans defenders deserve credit for making heads-up plays in coverage and Chiefs pass catchers should have performed better. In the second quarter, Texans safety Jalen Pitre tipped a target intended for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster up into the air, wheeled around, positioned himself under it and secured the interception. Later in the third quarter, Chiefs cornerback Kamari Lassiter punched a would-be 48-yard touchdown reception out of wide receiver Tyquan Thonrton’s hands. On the first play in the fourth quarter, Lassiter intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Hollywood Brown . Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair then intercepted a pass bobbled by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Mahomes nearly scrambled for a touchdown, but was tackled at the Texans’ two-yard line. Chiefs veteran running back Kareem Hunt scored on the ensuing 4th-and-1 play.

Usage Notes

Texans backfield usage: As mentioned below, veteran running back Nick Chubb (ribs) was forced from the game. The Texans’ rookie starting running back, Woody Marks, took a helmet-to-helmet hit with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. He remained down briefly and could be seen slowly, methodically blinking while shaking his head side-to-side. Journeyman running back Dare Ogunbowale subbed in as Marks was examined by trainers and scored a five-yard touchdown

Injury Watch

Patrick Mahomes QB, Chiefs: Chiefs trainers applied an electric heating pad to Mahomes' left knee whenever he left the field in the second half.

Texans safety leveled Rice as the Chiefs’ wide receiver attempted to secure a pass thrown to him on a crossing route with 44 seconds left in the third quarter. Rice briefly went limp after his body first slammed into the ground. He was not screened for a concussion, but his health is worth monitoring early in the practice week. Nick Chubb RB, Texans: Chubb logged one carry before being forced from the game with a ribs injury.

Waiver Wire Radar

Jayden Higgins WR, Texans: Higgins has supplanted veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk as the Texans’ No. 2 wide receiver. He is averaging 2.00 yards per route run since Week 10.

One Big Stat

Mahomes has rushed for 55-plus yards in four games in 2025. Prior to this season, he had never rushed for 55-plus yards more than once in a single season.

