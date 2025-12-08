 Skip navigation
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50

  
Published December 8, 2025 01:53 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Jazzy Davidson had a season-high 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 16 Southern California beat No. 21 Washington 59-50 on Sunday night in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who is 335-166 overall, became the fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins, needing just 138 games.

The Trojans (7-2) have won 19 in a row at the Galen Center, their longest home win streak since a 48-game streak from 1981-84.

Davidson hit a 3-pointer that gave USC the lead for good midway through the third quarter and sparked a 9-0 run that made it 34-27 with 3:44 left in the third. The Huskies scored the final four third-quarter points and six of the first eight in the fourth to trim their deficit to a point with 7:58 remaining in the game, but Kennedy Smith made a layup and Davidson followed with a short jumper.

Avery Howell made two free throws for Washington that made it 53-50 with 1:24 to go but the Trojans closed the game with a 6-0 run.

Sayvia Sellers fouled out in the closing seconds with 20 points on 7-of-23 shooting for the Huskies (8-1). Howell finished with 16 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — and 13 rebounds.

Washington shot 27% (18 of 67) from the field, 6 of 25 (24%) from 3-point range.

Up next

Washington hosts Green Bay on Saturday.

USC hosts No. 1 UConn on Saturday.