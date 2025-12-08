Avdija among best bets for most improved player

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/039293c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F00%2F2e%2F007e21ce629267e23290e410b869%2Fclaret-jug-1920-clouds.jpg
Open Championship dates pushed back in 2028 to accommodate Summer Olympics
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 14

Top Clips

nbc_roto_balcin_251208.jpg
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors
nbc_roto_atltb_251208.jpg
Banged-up TB can do enough to cover spread vs. ATL
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/039293c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F00%2F2e%2F007e21ce629267e23290e410b869%2Fclaret-jug-1920-clouds.jpg
Open Championship dates pushed back in 2028 to accommodate Summer Olympics
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ally Tipoff-Southern California at NC State
Jazzy Davidson has 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 USC over No. 21 Washington 59-50
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 14

Top Clips

nbc_roto_balcin_251208.jpg
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors
nbc_roto_atltb_251208.jpg
Banged-up TB can do enough to cover spread vs. ATL
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Avdija among best bets for most improved player

December 8, 2025 11:16 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick unpack which NBA players have the best odds to win the most improved player award, which includes Portland's Deni Avdija and Detroit's Jalen Duren.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251207.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Thunder throttle Jazz in road win
nbc_nba_lalvsphi_251207.jpg
01:53
HLs: Lakers use late surge to finish off 76ers
nbc_nba_gswvschi_251207.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Warriors outbattle Bulls
nbc_nba_porvsmem_251207.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Blazers stumble at home vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_denvscha_251207.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets roll to 10th straight road win
nbc_nba_bosvstor_251207.jpg
01:57
HLs: Celtics top Raptors for fifth straight win
nbc_nba_orlvnyk_251207.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Brunson drops 30 in home win vs. Magic
rockets_mavericks_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
kings_heat_250612.jpg
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
bucks_pistons_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_nba_pordet_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons fourth-quarter rally beats POR
nbc_nba_phxhou_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Rockets dominate Suns at home
nbc_nba_phimil_2min_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Sixers handle Bucks in Milwaukee
nbc_nba_dalvsokcv2_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder throttle Mavericks in Dallas
nbc_nba_indvschi_251205.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Bulls come up short at home vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_lacvsmem_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies slow cruising Clippers
nbc_nba_chator_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Raptors fall flat hosting Hornets
nbc_nba_sasvscle_251205.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Cavaliers leave Spurs in the dust
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
nbc_nba_lalbosv2_2min_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_balcin_251208.jpg
02:14
BAL-CIN will be ‘wake-up call’ for Ravens bettors
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
02:52
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
01:52
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
01:31
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251208.jpg
05:00
Mayfield: TB should be frustrated after NO loss
nbc_pft_bearspackers_251208.jpg
07:25
Packers beat Bears, jump atop NFC North
nbc_pft_billsbengals_251208.jpg
10:08
Allen, Bills rally to take down Bengals
nbc_pft_teehigginsconcussion_251208.jpg
07:54
Can NFL do more to treat head injuries?
nbc_pft_steelersoffenseravens_251208.jpg
08:50
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_chiefsera_251208.jpg
04:58
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
nbc_pft_andyreiddecision_251208.jpg
09:19
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call
nbc_pft_texanswin_251208.jpg
04:23
How Texans can be ‘a force in the AFC’
nbc_pft_mahomesstruggles_251208.jpg
08:47
Mahomes, Chiefs offense have no answers
nbc_psnff_kornackihit_251208.jpg
01:45
Kornacki unpacks NFC North outlook after Week 14
NBC_PSNFF_AFCPICTURE_251208.jpg
05:42
Who will win the AFC North after PIT win over BAL?
nbc_psnff_chiefsconvo_251208.jpg
01:57
Chiefs face several questions after loss to Texans
nbc_psnff_andersonint_251208.jpg
06:03
Anderson: ‘Everybody showed up’ in win over Chiefs
nbc_psnff_gameconvo_251207.jpg
04:58
Texans get ‘signature win’ vs. Chiefs in Arrowhead
nbc_fnia_applebees_packersbears_251207.jpg
05:47
Bears ‘just didn’t finish’ in loss to Packers
StroudandguysInterview.jpg
02:30
Win vs. Chiefs ‘means everything’ for Texans
ChiefsvsTexansHLs12-7.jpg
48
Highlights: Texans’ defense steps up vs. Chiefs
Azeez12-7.jpg
58
Al-Shaair’s wild INT seals Texans’ win over Chiefs
nbc_fnia_speedround_251207.jpg
05:32
Speed Round: NFL Week 14 Superlatives
nbc_fnia_jagscolts_251207.jpg
05:41
Jaguars look ‘sneaky good’ in top AFC South spot
nbc_fnia_steelersravens_251207.jpg
04:34
Steelers ‘responded’ to noise in win vs. Ravens
nbc_fnia_vikingsdallas_251207.jpg
32
Can MIN settle McCarthy vs. DAL on SNF in Week 15?
nbc_snf_hunttd_251207.jpg
57
Hunt powers into end zone to get Chiefs on board
nbc_fnia_bearspackers_251207.jpg
01:37
Love ‘cool as can be’ as Packers defeat Bears
nbc_snf_houint_251207.jpg
01:25
Pitre secures interception on tipped pass