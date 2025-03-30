What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Martinsville Speedway

Denny Hamilin — winner: "(Crew chief) Chris Gayle, all the engineers, the pit crew, everyone just decided we were going to come here with a different approach than the last couple of years, and it was just amazing. Our car was great. It did everything I needed to do. Just so happy to win with Chris and get 55. It’s awesome. He’s been such a soldier to come in here to this 11 team and learn our style and over the last few weeks putting his final touches on it. It’s been a great mesh and relationship. Man, really happy to get a win with him and obviously back here in Martinsville where I spent so many years racing Late Models. Gosh, I love winning here.

Christopher Bell — second: We were back and forth on balance. I asked to be freer. And that last run, I was too loose and lost my drive-off. It was a great weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing, obviously. Showed a lot of pace. All four cars were really good. Really happy to get back up front. The last two weeks have been rough for this 20 team, and really happy for Denny. He’s the Martinsville master, so second to him is not that bad. I felt really bad at the end of the run. Qualifying really good was a big part of our success this weekend. Hopefully we can come back better in the fall and have a nice solid day. Everyone executed. Thanks to pit crew. We did the details right and came home second.”

Bubba Wallace — third: “A good day, nonetheless. Trying to scratch my head on what I could have done different. My restarts were terrible, and it’s one of my best traits. Need to go back and study that. What a great day. Continuing to rebound from the start of ur season. Super proud of our team, the car was fast all weekend. I let second get away, but I don’t think I had anything for Denny. It would have been nice to try. But a top three for Toyota, so a great day.”

Chase Elliott — fourth: “Everybody on the team did a good job leading into weekend and getting this thing where it needed to be today. All that was really good. Needed control of the race and needed to get to Denny there. I knew the second half, everyone would be better and closer, and that little bit of being able to control this thing from that point forward means a lot. Unfortunately, I didn’t do a great job getting to him. Was trying and just came up a few car lengths short. Puts you in a tough spot playing catchup. Solid day, but we need more than solid. We’ll keep trucking.”