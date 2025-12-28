What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 17 of the NFL season is in full swing as the push for the playoffs heats up. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out what time your favorite team is playing today.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Both teams clinched a playoff berth in Week 16, following the Detroit Lions loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. The Bears will be making their first postseason appearance since the 2020 season, while the 49ers will return for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Both teams remain in contention to win their divisions and secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Chicago can clinch with two more wins and a Seattle Seahawks loss, while San Francisco can earn the top seed with two more wins.

Live coverage of tonight’s Bears vs 49ers game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, December 28:

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ( Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ( Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ( Fox)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ( Fox)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.(NBC and Peacock

Monday, December 29:

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers:

When: Tonight, Sunday, December 28

Tonight, Sunday, December 28 Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?