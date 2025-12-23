Trent Williams on Brock Purdy: You can’t fool grown men, he’s just a baller

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy put on a show on Monday night against the Colts, tossing five touchdowns in the 48-27 victory.

San Francisco is now 6-1 in games Purdy has started this season, which is part of why the club is in a position to potentially grab the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a coveted bye for the first round of the postseason.

Purdy’s success isn’t anything new, with left tackle Trent Williams explaining part of what’s set up the quarterback’s strong performances after Monday’s game.

“You know, when you’re in that huddle, there’s only one voice speaking, right? And you’ve got 10 grown men staring at you,” Williams said in his press conference. “And you can’t fool grown men, right? The confidence that he has in that huddle no matter what phase of the game, those long play-calls, just getting everybody where they need to be, I mean — from A to Z he does it at a really high level.

“I say it all the time — he’s a god send, man, for us to get him where we got him. Obviously, he’s getting what he deserves now. But … he’s still the same guy. Still the same guy from his rookie year. He’s just a baller, man.”

Purdy finished Monday night’s victory 25-of-34 for 295 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. In his seven games this year, Purdy has completed 68.8 percent of his throws for 1,737 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight picks.