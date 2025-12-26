Seahawks rule out Coby Bryant, Charles Cross

The Seahawks will be down a starter on both sides of the ball for Sunday’s road game against the Panthers.

Safety Coby Bryant was ruled out on Friday due to the knee injury he suffered in the team’s win over the Rams in Week 17. Bryant has started all 15 games this season and has played in 39 consecutive games overall.

Ty Okada is expected to step into his starting role this weekend.

Left tackle Charles Cross is the offensive starter that the Seahawks will be missing on Sunday. Cross is going to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury and Josh Jones will fill his spot on the offensive line.

No other Seahawks players have injury designations in Week 17.