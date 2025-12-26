 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Seahawks rule out Coby Bryant, Charles Cross

  
Published December 26, 2025 06:07 PM

The Seahawks will be down a starter on both sides of the ball for Sunday’s road game against the Panthers.

Safety Coby Bryant was ruled out on Friday due to the knee injury he suffered in the team’s win over the Rams in Week 17. Bryant has started all 15 games this season and has played in 39 consecutive games overall.

Ty Okada is expected to step into his starting role this weekend.

Left tackle Charles Cross is the offensive starter that the Seahawks will be missing on Sunday. Cross is going to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury and Josh Jones will fill his spot on the offensive line.

No other Seahawks players have injury designations in Week 17.