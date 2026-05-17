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Aaron Rodgers agrees to terms with Steelers

  
Published May 16, 2026 08:01 PM

He’s back.

Per multiple reports, the Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The move comes two days before the first of the Steelers’ 2026 OTA sessions. They’re voluntary; Rodgers isn’t required to attend. The annual mandatory minicamp is next month.

The agreement caps months of speculation regarding whether Rodgers will play again in 2026 and, if so, where. Nearly three weeks ago, the Steelers upped the ante by using the unrestricted free agent tender, aimed both at ensuring compensatory draft-pick consideration if Rodgers signs elsewhere — and at giving the Steelers exclusive negotiating rights if he didn’t sign with anyone by July 22.

Now, it’s moot.

The next question becomes the value of the deal. Last year, Rodgers gave the Steelers a bargain, with a base package of only $13.65 million. (He added $500,000 by the Steelers making the playoffs.)

Either way, a deal is in place. Rodgers is back. Which is good for the Steelers. It’s unclear what they’ll be with him. They likely would have been screwed without him.