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Report: Aaron Rodgers can earn up to $25 million in 2026

  
Published May 16, 2026 08:13 PM

Last year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave the Steelers a massive bargain. This year, it’s still a bargain. But it’s not as massive.

Per multiple reports, Rodgers will earn up to $25 million from the Steelers in 2026, with a base deal of $22 million. In 2025, his base rate was $13.65 million.

It always seemed as if $25 million was the magic number. That’s what former Packers backup Malik Willis will get for each of the next two years from the Dolphins, fully guaranteed.

Regardless, the Steelers are still getting a very good deal. The top of the market is $60 million. Getting Rodgers for up to $25 million is a win.

Now, they’ll need to get some wins come September. It’ll be a lot easier with Rodgers than it would have been without him.