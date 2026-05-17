As “Dallas Stadium” moves mountains to install grass, CeeDee Lamb wants it for football

The stadium that periodically has an issue with sunlight from the outside now has a pink glow coming from the inside.

It’s part of the Herculean effort to equip AT&T Stadium — officially known through the end of the World Cup as Dallas Stadium — to prepare for nine upcoming matches in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

NBC DFW recently took a close look at the work being done to transform the Cowboys’ venue into something that will comply with FIFA’s exacting requirements. The grass was grown in Colorado. A ventilation and irrigation system was installed beneath it. Pink lights hang over the pitch to help the grass grow.

The transformation will require 45,000 man-hours and 15,000 tons of material.

Whatever the expense, the powers-that-be have gladly incurred it as a cost of doing FIFA business. When the matches end, it’ll go back to the usual fake stuff that the vast majority of NFL players don’t want.

One such player currently plays for the Cowboys. Receiver CeeDee Lamb recently posted a plea for grass on Instagram.

It won’t be happening in Dallas, unless and until the Collective Bargaining Agreement compels it. And if the players push for it, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be at the front of the line that’s pushing. While the effort to secure high-quality natural grass won’t affect the teams that already have it, those that don’t will fight the hardest.

Even if, as Jones is, they’re spending millions for a short-term stint to install grass for fewer than ten international soccer matches.