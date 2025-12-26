 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Kolton Miller, Maxx Crosby officially ruled out for Sunday

  
Published December 26, 2025 06:16 PM

The Raiders made it official on Friday: Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) and left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) will not play in Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Raiders have shut down Crosby for the season with his injury.

Miller is trying to work his way back from his injury, which has kept him out since Week 4. It is unclear whether he can return for the final game of the regular season.

The Raiders list running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Jack Bech (back) as questionable. Mostert returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the first two practice days, while the Raiders added Bech to the injury report on Friday.