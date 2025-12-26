Kolton Miller, Maxx Crosby officially ruled out for Sunday

The Raiders made it official on Friday: Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) and left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) will not play in Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Raiders have shut down Crosby for the season with his injury.

Miller is trying to work his way back from his injury, which has kept him out since Week 4. It is unclear whether he can return for the final game of the regular season.

The Raiders list running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Jack Bech (back) as questionable. Mostert returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the first two practice days, while the Raiders added Bech to the injury report on Friday.