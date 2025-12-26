 Skip navigation
Falcons add TE Kyle Pitts to the practice report as limited

  
Published December 26, 2025 04:16 PM

The Falcons added tight end Kyle Pitts (knee) to the practice report on Friday as a limited participant.

Pitts has 80 catches for 854 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games this season, playing 87 percent of the snaps.

The Falcons also added defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (knee) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) to Friday’s report as limited participants. Roberts is in the first day of his 21-day return-to-practice window.

Wide receiver Drake London (knee) and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (neck) also were limited.

Wide receiver Teagan Quitoriano (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday after being estimated as limited on Christmas Day when the Falcons did not practice.