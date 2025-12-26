Jalen Carter set to play for Eagles; Nakobe Dean, Lane Johnson ruled out

The Eagles are set to get defensive tackle Jalen Carter back in the lineup against the Bills on Sunday.

Carter has missed the last three games with injuries to his shoulders, but he has no injury designation for this weekend’s game. He was listed as a full participant in practice all this week.

Right tackle Lane Johnson will not be back, however. Johnson will miss his sixth straight game with a foot injury.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean has also been ruled out. Dean missed practice all week because of a hamstring injury.

Tackle Cameron Williams is listed as questionable to play because of a shoulder injury. Everyone else on the Eagles’ 53-man roster is ready to go in Week 17.