nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall questionable for 49ers-Bears

  
Published December 26, 2025 05:49 PM

The 49ers may have two of their injured key contributors when they play the Bears on Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Friday press conference that tight end George Kittle and receiver Ricky Pearsall are both questionable for the Week 17 contest.

Kittle suffered an ankle sprain during Monday’s victory over the Colts and has not practiced all week. But he has not been ruled out for Sunday night’s matchup, with Shanahan noting that Kittle would have a better idea of his availability on Saturday.

Kittle has missed five games this season, recording 52 receptions for 599 yards with seven touchdowns.

Pearsall missed Monday night’s win over the Colts with a knee issue, but made it through the practice week OK, according to Shanahan.

Cornerback Renardo Green (neck) is out for the second game in a row.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke (knee) has also been ruled out while still on the non-football injury list.