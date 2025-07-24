 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Judge acquits 5 former Canadian junior hockey players in sexual assault case that rattled the nation
MLB: Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mariners reportedly acquire Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks for 2 pitchers
PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Adam Svensson sets tournament record with first-round 60 at 3M Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1

July 24, 2025 07:10 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Up Next
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
9:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
0:53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
5:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
TDF_Stage_18_raw.jpg
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbx_cyc_ben_oconnor_intrv_250724.jpg
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250724v.jpg
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
Finish_18_raw.jpg
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish