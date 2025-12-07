 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Jeff Kent Press Conference
Jeff Kent elected to baseball Hall of Fame, which again keeps doors shut for Bonds and Clemens
WSX 2025 Rd 04 Sweden Jason Anderson.jpg
Jason Anderson wins 2025 WSX Swedish GP, takes share of Championship points’ lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Miami
The College Football Playoff committee ‘really screwed up’ this time

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_251207.jpg
What are Colts’ options after Jones’ injury?
Kornacki312-7.jpg
Texans, Chiefs playoff outlooks with Kornacki
Kornackihittwo12-7.jpg
Kornacki dives into top NFL divisional races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Jeff Kent Press Conference
Jeff Kent elected to baseball Hall of Fame, which again keeps doors shut for Bonds and Clemens
WSX 2025 Rd 04 Sweden Jason Anderson.jpg
Jason Anderson wins 2025 WSX Swedish GP, takes share of Championship points’ lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Miami
The College Football Playoff committee ‘really screwed up’ this time

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_251207.jpg
What are Colts’ options after Jones’ injury?
Kornacki312-7.jpg
Texans, Chiefs playoff outlooks with Kornacki
Kornackihittwo12-7.jpg
Kornacki dives into top NFL divisional races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round

December 7, 2025 05:11 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
1:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
Now Playing
challenge_4.jpg
1:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
Now Playing
challenge_1.jpg
1:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
Now Playing
challenge_5.jpg
0:58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
1:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
4:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
7:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
6:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal

Latest Clips

Kornacki312-7.jpg
50
Texans, Chiefs playoff outlooks with Kornacki
Kornackihittwo12-7.jpg
51
Kornacki dives into top NFL divisional races
nbc_fnia_steelers_251207.jpg
01:11
Rodgers sends message to media after win vs. BAL
Kornackihitone12-7.jpg
01:22
Kornacki breaks down AFC North and South outlooks
nbc_fnia_billsbengals_251207.jpg
01:52
Bills, Steelers earn huge wins in Week 14
nbc_nfl_billsbengals_allenpresser_251207.jpg
59
Allen breaks down Bills’ Week 14 win vs. Bengals
nbc_nba_bosvstor_251207.jpg
01:57
HLs: Celtics top Raptors for fifth straight win
nbc_nfl_heywardft_251207.jpg
04:16
Heyward explains how PIT blocked outside noise
nbc_nfl_pitravens_v2_251207.jpg
01:00
Tomlin reflects on ‘team win’ vs. Ravens
nbc_nfl_buccssaints_moorepresser_251207.jpg
50
Moore discusses ‘fun battle’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
Oly_asmgs_Odermattwin_251207.jpg
04:22
Odermatt shines in Beaver Creek giant slalom win
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
10:36
Who has the easiest, hardest paths in CFP bracket?
nbc_rtf_texas_251207.jpg
06:14
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
nbc_rtf_bracketbreakdown_251207.jpg
04:21
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
nbc_rtf_ndsnub_251207.jpg
10:44
Notre Dame, BYU are biggest CFP snubs this season
miamindphoto.jpg
05:02
Miami shockingly leaps Notre Dame in CFP ranking
nbc_rtf_improveselection_251207.jpg
04:32
How can CFP improve selection process?
nbc_rtf_group5discussion_251207.jpg
03:57
What’s the CFP future for Group of 5 teams?
nbc_rtf_bamand_251207.jpg
11:18
Did Alabama deserve College Football Playoff spot?
nbc_nba_orlvnyk_251207.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Brunson drops 30 in home win vs. Magic
nbc_pl_lowedown_251207.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
nbc_pl_update_251207.jpg
08:13
PL Update: Palace crash top four party
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_fulcp_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 15
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_guehinketiahintv_251207.jpg
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
nbc_pl_fulcppostgame_251207.jpg
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham