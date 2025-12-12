Watch Now
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
Watch top shots from Lexi Thompson's and Wyndham Clark's round one performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, tying a record set earlier in the day shooting a 55.
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
Charlie Hull and Michael Brennan were on a different level in the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational after shooting for a historic score of 55, ending the day on top of the leaderboard.
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
Teamwork and speed will be the name of the game during the third competition of the Golf Channel Games, an exciting team relay.
Golf Channel Games: Short game
Poise and precision take center stage in the second competition of the Golf Channel Games, where each team will go head-to-head chipping and pitching before racing to the green to show off their putting skills.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
Watch the 2025 Ben Hogan award winner Luke Clanton tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
Watch the reigning World No. 1 and four-time major champion Scottie Scheffler tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
Watch the reigning Qatar Masters winner Haotong Li tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
Watch 2019 Open Champion and three-time European Ryder Cup team member Shane Lowry tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
Watch five-time PGA Tour winner and two-time U.S. Ryder Cup team member Sam Burns tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
Watch five-time major champion Rory McIlroy tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.