Top News

Philadelphia Phillies' Rob Thomson
Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after 4 straight trips to playoffs
Edwin Diaz
Edwin Díaz reportedly agrees to 3-year, $69M deal with World Series champion Dodgers, leaves Mets
Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald

December 9, 2025 11:55 AM
Watch former World No. 1 and two-time winning Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
caltonthumb.jpg
0:43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
0:40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
0:34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
0:44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
0:37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
0:41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
0:38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
1:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
1:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
Related Videos

nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
01:38
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets
nbc_bte_raiderseagles-251209.jpg
01:27
Can the Eagles or Raiders be trusted in Week 15?
pattie.jpg
01:59
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
01:36
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
01:48
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
02:33
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
12:41
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
07:40
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers
PFTHarbaughCatch12-9.jpg
09:08
Harbaugh: NFL catch rule ‘clear as mud’
nbc_pft_riverschat_251209.jpg
04:43
What do Rivers reports mean for Colts?
nbc_pft_eaglessound_251209.jpg
07:31
Eagles not playing playoff-caliber football
nbc_pft_hurtsperformance_251209.jpg
04:49
Hurts’ turnovers plague Eagles in loss to Chargers
nbc_pft_shedeur_sanders_remain_starter_251209.jpg
01:42
Shedeur to start rest of season for Browns
nbc_pft_john_harbaugh_jones_penalty_251209.jpg
04:52
Harbaugh: NFL admitted mistake on Jones penalty
nbc_pft_brownandhurts_251209.jpg
06:07
Is Brown at fault for Hurts’ fourth quarter pick?
nbc_pft_chargersdefense_251209.jpg
10:46
Analyzing Chargers’ defensive success vs. Eagles
PatsPFT12-9.jpg
11:15
Patriots can clinch AFC East with win over Bills
nbc_pft_dejeanhit_251209.jpg
03:20
DeJean decides not to hit Herbert on sideline
nbc_pft_chargersconvo_251209.jpg
11:44
Herbert plays through injury to help LAC beat PHI
nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
01:36
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
01:37
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251208.jpg
02:54
McGrady, Scalabrine reveal their NBA Cup picks
nbc_nba_phxminn_2minhl_251208_copy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns snap T’Wolves’ 5-game win streak
nbc_nba_wolvespostgame_251208.jpg
01:39
Why Timberwolves need to utilize Edwards in clutch
nbc_nba_gillespieintv_251208.jpg
03:08
Gillespie recaps Suns’ win over Timberwolves