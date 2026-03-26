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Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2

March 26, 2026 07:12 PM
Watch highlights of the second round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
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