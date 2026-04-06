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At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

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HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep

April 5, 2026 10:58 PM
The Cardinals used a four-run fifth inning to fend off the Tigers on the way to a Sunday Night Baseball win, where St. Louis avoided the series sweep in Detroit.

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