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How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

  
Published April 5, 2026 01:23 PM

Michigan and UConn will meet for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday night, April 6, as March Madness concludes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Top-seeded Michigan (36-3) reached the title game by overpowering No. 1 seed Arizona 91-73, its fifth consecutive win by double digits in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines, who are the first team to break 90 points five times in an NCAA tourney, were led by a career-high 26 points from junior center Aday Mara.

UConn (34-5), the No. 2 seed in the East, made its third national championship game in four seasons by beating third-seeded Illinois 71-62. Freshman sensation Braylon Mullins, an Indianapolis area native whose 3-pointer delivered UConn to the Final Four over Duke, scored 15 points, and Tarris Reed Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies, who won consecutive titles in 2023-24.

Please see below for more on the conclusion of Men’s March Madness with the championship game:

How to watch the 2026 Men’s National Championship Game

  • Date: Monday, April 6
  • Tipoff: 8:50 p.m. (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
  • Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Watch on: TBS, TNT, TruTV

UConn vs. Michigan preview:

UConn has depth with a blend of experience and youth. Senior forward Alex Karaban played on two national championship teams. Mullins has lived up to expectations as the top high school recruit out of Indiana last year.

Reed, a transfer from Michigan, has been an outstanding inside presence during the tournament. Junior guards Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr. have also provided a steady backcourt duo for the Huskies. Battling a foot injury, Ball missed practice Sunday and could be a game-time decision Monday night

In his eighth season at UConn, Dan Hurley has emerged as perhaps the country’s top head coach and seems on a path to joining his father, Bob, as a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer.

Michigan’s powerhouse has been assembled primarily through the transfer portal with Mara, point guard Elliot Cadeau and Yaxel Lendeborg being some of the key additions. Morez Johnson Jr. has provided some acrobatic dunks after arriving from Illinois. Freshman guard Trey McKenney is a homegrown talent from Flint, Michigan.

Lendeborg, a 6-9 forward who has been the Wolverines’ biggest star this season, suffered a knee injury during the win over Arizona but returned to play 9 minutes in the second half. Lendeborg said he will play Monday night.

Head coach Dusty May is back in the Final Four with his second team in three years, having led Florida Atlantic to the semifinals in 2023. Last year, May engineered the biggest turnaround in Michigan basketball history (from eight to 27 wins).

UConn vs. Michigan odds

According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite with the total at 144.5. South Michigan is -298 on the moneyline, and UConn is +240.