2026 NCAA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, best bets, and predictions for Michigan vs UConn

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship in Indianapolis features a dominant Michigan Wolverines’ (36-3) team against the dynasty-chasing UConn Huskies (34-5).

Not only did the Wolverines manhandle nearly every opponent during the regular season but they have also overwhelmed every school they have faced during the NCAA Tournament winning every game by double digits. Led by Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan is seeking its first national championship since 1989.

UConn, appearing in their eighth Final Four since 2004 and their third in the last four years, brings unrivaled postseason experience to the court tonight. The Huskies are led by seniors Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. and are aiming to leverage their high-pressure, physical style to disrupt the Wolverines’ tournament-long rhythm and secure another championship.

Maybe the biggest key to the game is the health of Lendeborg. The senior left the Wolverines’ Final Four game against Arizona with an ankle injury and did not return. If the Big Ten Player of the Year is limited in any way, the Michigan offense changes without question. The size advantage the Wolverines own with Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson is diminished. Regardless of Lendeborg’s availability, though, Michigan will look to push the pace at every opportunity. UConn is more methodical and must control the tempo of the title game and shoot the ball well from deep (36% Saturday against Illinois) if they are to cut down the nets for the third time in the last four years.

Inside the numbers: Do the books believe the Huskies will be able to control the tempo or at least slow down the Wolverines? The Total is set at 144.5. It’s a total that is 13 points lower than Michigan’s game pre-flop against Arizona. It is also well below any final score involving the Wolverines in the NCAA Tournament. The lowest total final score has been 157 through five games of the NCAA Tournament. That does not mean the sports books think UConn prevails. It is just a nod to their ability to work the clock and not turn the ball over.

These schools have not met since November of 2015.

Lets take a closer look at this Final Four matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Michigan vs. UConn

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 8:50PM EST

8:50PM EST Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium City: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Michigan Wolverines vs. UConn Huskies

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan (-298), UConn (+240)

Michigan (-298), UConn (+240) Spread: Michigan -6.5

Michigan -6.5 Total: 144.5

This game opened Michigan -7.5 with the Total set at 144.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Michigan vs. UConn

Michigan Wolverines

G Nimari Burnett

G Elliott Cadeau

F Yaxel Lendeborg

F Morez Johnson Jr.

F Aday Mara

UConn Huskies

G Solo Ball

G Silas Demary Jr.

G Braylon Mullins

F Alex Karaban

C Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed Jr.: Mindset was to dominate the paint John Fanta talks with Tarris Reed Jr. after the Huskies advanced to the National Championship largely behind Reed's effort in the paint for Dan Hurley's squad.

Important stats, trends and insights: Michigan vs. UConn

Michigan is 19-20 ATS this season

UConn is 17-22 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 17 of Michigan’s 39 games this season (17-22)

The OVER has cashed in 18 of UConn’s 39 games this season (18-21)

Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 13 rebounds through five games of the NCAA Tournament

is averaging 13 rebounds through five games of the NCAA Tournament Alex Karaban passed Tyler Hansbrough to set the record for most NCAA Tournament wins as a starter with the Huskies’ win over Illinois in the Final Four

passed to set the record for most NCAA Tournament wins as a starter with the Huskies’ win over Illinois in the Final Four Elliott Cadeau has averaged 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds and just 2.6 turnovers through 5 games in the NCAA Tournament

has averaged 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds and just 2.6 turnovers through 5 games in the NCAA Tournament Aday Mara is averaging 2.6 blocks per game in the NCAA Tournament

is averaging 2.6 blocks per game in the NCAA Tournament Mara picked up the scoring slack with Lendeborg sidelined for much of the game against Arizona scoring 26 points in 30 minutes

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s National Championship game between Michigan and UConn:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan -6.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Michigan -6.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 144.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

