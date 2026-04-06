UConn vs. Michigan live updates: 2026 March Madness Men’s National Championship game score, highlights, stats

College basketball powerhouses Michigan and UConn will meet Monday night, April 6 for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Championship as March Madness concludes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michigan (36-3) is seeking to end a long championship drought. The Wolverines have lost in the NCAA final four times since their last title in 1989 (an 80-79 win overtime win over Seton Hall), but they have steamrolled through this tournament, clobbering fellow No. 1 seed Arizona to make the final.

Making its third championship game appearance in the past four years, UConn (34-5) is trying to build a title dynasty. The Huskies won consecutive titles in 2023-24 and returned to the Final Four this season on Braylon Mullins’ miracle 3-pointer to beat Duke, the overall top seed in the tournament.

Follow along below for our live coverage here with updates before, during and after the championship game.

How to watch the 2026 Men’s National Championship Game

Date : Monday, April 6

: Monday, April 6 Tipoff: 8:50 p.m. (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

8:50 p.m. (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Watch on: TBS, TNT, TruTV

Today is the day.



The National Championship will be decided.



2-seed @UConnMBB takes on 1-seed @umichbball



📺 8:50 PM ET | TBS, truTV, and March Madness Live pic.twitter.com/9mEXJmXZZL — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 6, 2026

UConn-Michigan Men’s Championship live updates

And there’s already been big news in college basketball today ...

Michael Malone, who guided the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023, apparently will be moving to the college ranks.

Several outlets are reporting that Malone will be hired by North Carolina to replace Hubert Davis as the Tar Heels’ coach.

The UNC job has been a talker since Davis’ ouster after his team blew a 19-point lead in a stunning first-round loss to VCU. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was linked to the opening before signing an extension to stay with the Wildcats.

Michigan’s Dusty May also was mentioned as a candidate, but he reportedly wasn’t interested. UConn’s Danny Hurley doesn’t pop up on those lists since he turned down the Los Angeles Lakers to sign a six-year, $50 milliion extension with UConn two years ago after the Huskies’ most recent national title.

The two coaches in tonight’s championship game sat down for an interview with CBS together, and snippets have been posting on social ahead of tonight’s pregame show:

"The prep is so short anyway... I can save myself some time in the middle of the night... And also, I'm a fan of the sport."@umichbball's Dusty May on why he decided to watch UConn-Illinois in person before facing Arizona at the Final Four pic.twitter.com/mqEl85a3PA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 6, 2026

"That feeling of being one of the last two teams standing. Taking that last bus ride on Monday is gonna be like an emotional ride over to the stadium."@UConnMBB's Dan Hurley on taking the final trip to the stadium Monday night pic.twitter.com/8eMcIt2gc6 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 6, 2026

Recapping last night’s women’s title

Michigan could make it a clean sweep of basketball championships for the Big Ten after UCLA made a dominating statement in winning its first women’s title last night.

The Bruins won 79-51 over South Carolina — and it really wasn’t that close. Click here for our real-time recounting of the blowout yesterday.

NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach was at the game in Phoenix (before jetting over to Indianapolis to cover tonight’s men’s final!), and she explains why UCLA’s band of loyal seniors cemented their legacy with their statement victory to claim the championship:

Game odds

With Michigan having won every game in the tournament by double digits, UConn will enter as an underdog despite playing for its third championship in four years.

According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite with the total at 146.5. Michigan is -285 on the moneyline, and UConn is +230.

Click here for a detailed betting preview from our friends at Rotoworld.