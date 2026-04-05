South Carolina vs. UCLA live updates: 2026 March Madness Women’s National Championship Game score, highlights

After two bruising Final Four games, and the end of an impressive unbeaten streak, the NCAA women’s national championship will come down to South Carolina and UCLA on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, Arizona.

South Carolina (36-3) advanced ot its fourth title game in five seasons by defeating UConn 62-48, ending the Huskies’ 54-game winning streak. The Gamecocks and head coach Dawn Staley are seeking their fourth championship since 2017.

UCLA (36-1) reached the final by beating Texas 51-44 behind16 points by star Lauren Betts. The Bruins will play for the NCAA women’s championship for the first time in program history.

Follow along below for our live coverage here with updates before, during and after the championship game.

How to watch the 2026 Women’s National Championship Game

Date : Sunday, April 5

: Sunday, April 5 Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Where: Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona Watch on: ABC

South Carolina-UCLA women’s championship live updates

One last thought and a few final scenes from social

UCLA has been synonymous with basketball championships for a long time — because the men’s team won a record 11 titles, including 10 by coach John Wooden from 1964-75.

But the most recent championship by the men was in 1995, so that made this women’s basketball title — the 126th in UCLA sports history — a little more special in Westwood.

From the postgame ceremony, here’s how the Bruins celebrated their first NCAA women’s basketball championship:

The realization that the trophy belongs to YOU 💙🏆 #WFinalFour x @UCLAWBB pic.twitter.com/mARhTdHNH8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 5, 2026

The Jaquez Family is loving this 💙💛



📺 ABC#WFinalFour x @UCLAWBB pic.twitter.com/Cw789erWkU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 5, 2026

Sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts and the UCLA Bruins are national champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6UAvtZ4Nfo — espnW (@espnW) April 5, 2026

Final stats from the women’s basketball championship

UCLA top scorers : Gabriela Jaquez 21 points, Gianna Kneepkens 15, Lauren Betts 14, Charlisse Leger-Walker 10, Kiki Rice 10.

: Gabriela Jaquez 21 points, Gianna Kneepkens 15, Lauren Betts 14, Charlisse Leger-Walker 10, Kiki Rice 10. South Carolina top scorers : Tessa Johnson 14 points, Agot Makeer 11, Joyce Edwards 8.

: Tessa Johnson 14 points, Agot Makeer 11, Joyce Edwards 8. Team shooting : South Carolina 18-62 (29%), UCLA 30-69 (43.5%)

: South Carolina 18-62 (29%), UCLA 30-69 (43.5%) 3-point shooting : South Carolina 2-15 (13%), UCLA 8-19 (42%)

: South Carolina 2-15 (13%), UCLA 8-19 (42%) Rebounds : UCLA 49, South Carolina 37

: UCLA 49, South Carolina 37 Free throws ; South Carolina 13-17, UCLA 11-13

; South Carolina 13-17, UCLA 11-13 Turnovers : South Carolina 14, UCLA 13

: South Carolina 14, UCLA 13 Second-chance points : UCLA 25, South Carolina 12

: UCLA 25, South Carolina 12 Points in the paint: UCLA 40, South Carolina 28

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) celebrates on the podium with teammates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament

The UCLA star center seemed shocked to get the honor, and she immediately honored her teammates.

“I get beat up pretty much every single game,” she told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “So It’s just having mental toughness, believing in my teammates, knowing they’re going to get me catches. Just continuing to work hard. I do it for my teammates, not for me.”

Betts could have left early for the WNBA but elected to stay so she could play with her highly recruited sister, Sienna, a freshman who played 7 minutes in the final.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts as she heads to the bench in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“She’s going to make fun of me because I’m crying,” Lauren Betts said. “I can’t put it into words. Having my own family on the team, I’m so grateful for her. She’s made this season my favorite season I’ve ever experienced. I’m so happy for my family and her. It’s just amazing.”

The championship also was a sweet ending to what Lauren Betts described as “her journey” through college basketball that included being open in talking about her battle with depression.

Lauren Betts is your 2026 Most Outstanding Player.#MarchMadness x #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/809MIPMg9g — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 5, 2026

“Basketball has given me the platform to change people’s lives,” Betts said. “I had that conversation with my mom. I told her I was put on this earth not just to score points but to help people. I’ve gone through my journey because other people have experienced the same thing.

“I ‘m always going to speak my truth because I know it’s going to help people.”

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins players celebrate after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An eloquent interview from winning coach Cori Close

Granted, she had some time to think about it, but this was quite an encapsulation of what this championship meant to the Bruins and Close, who did the interview with her mother on her arm.

“It’s immeasurably more than I can ask or imagine,” Close told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams. And it’s meaningful because of the people I’ve gotten to share it with. It’s all about the heart, and it would be shallow without an amazing village of incredible people that have poured into me my whole life.”

On her players’ performance: “Connectivity. Attention to detail. I looked them in the eyes in the locker room before the game, and I said, ‘I’m so proud to be able to say this, because all year long we’ve been saying the talent is our floor, but our character will determine our ceiling.’ I’m just so confident in their character, and that’s what determined how they played today.”

Close even referenced UCLA coaching great John Wooden in explaining why this team’s success felt like “a calling” to her.

“The calling that God told me to do it this way,” she said. “We always said we were going to do it in an uncommon, transformational way. And Coach Wooden always said you have to do it the way you’re wired to do it, not the way anyone else did. I just tried imperfectly to stay true to that.”

Final score: UCLA 79, South Carolina 51

For the Bruins, it’s their first NCAA Division I women’s basketball national championship.

The title comes in the 15th season with head coach Cori Close, and UCLA (37-1) ends the season on a record 31-game winning streak. This is the third-biggest winning margin in a women’s national championship game behind UConn’s 33-point win over Louisville in 2013 and the Huskies’ 31-point drubbing of Syracuse in 2016.

The Gamecocks (36-4) come up short of a fourth title. South Carolina fell behind early and never was in contention after shooting 29% from the field.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) reacts on the bench in the second half against the UCLA Bruins during the National Championship game of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Double dose of redemption for the Bruins

After beating Texas in the Final Four to avenge its only loss of the regular season, UCLA will win the championship after a bitter exit in the Final Four last year. This season marked the first consecutive Final Four appearances for the Bruins since 1982.

UCLA coach Cori Close said last year’s Final Four trip helped prepare the Bruins for 2026 and left them less wide-eyed.

“I definitely think last year felt like, we were reacting to everything, not anticipating,” Close said Saturday. “Now that we’ve been a part of this, it was just a totally different planning experience. I felt like we were able to be more strategic in how we put our players in positioning to be successful. They were able to anticipate, ‘Okay, I heard the returner saying now this is going to be a long day, this is what you have to bring, this is what you have to do.’ You just think that makes all the difference in the world.”

Triumphant exit for Lauren Betts

With UCLA leading 76-43 with 3:46 to play, the UCLA senior star leaves the game with teammate Kiki Rice to big smiles and hugs.

In her final game for the Bruins, Betts scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Gabriela Jaqeuz makes her exit with 3 minutes left to huge cheers after scoring a game-high 21 points.

🚨🚨 GABRIELA JAQUEZ DOUBLE-DOUBLE ALERT 🚨🚨



21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/3909g3kf4h — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) April 5, 2026

Benches getting ready to empty in Phoenix

The Gamecocks still are fighting (14 points by Tessa Johnson), but UCLA has an insurmountable 67-38 lead with 6:30 left to play in the game.

The starters are beginning to exit with Gabriela Jaquez getting a big ovation just before a timeout.

Senior forward Maryam Dauda is seeing some playing time for the Gamecocks.

Cori Close on her team’s performance

In her interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, the UCLA coach stays humble while crediting her team’s “attention to personnel and detail” in building and executing a game plan that has stifled South Carolina.

“We’ve been locked in, but we’re not done,” Close said. “We’ve got to think it’s 0-0 right now. They’re so explosive and so quick, that I’m just going to forget those three quarters happened.”

The Gamecocks and Dawn Staley probably are thinking the same thing.

THE UCLA BRUINS ARE MAKING IT RAIN. 🌧️🤩



📺 ABC#B1G x @UCLAWBB pic.twitter.com/frdzwH4iAX — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) April 5, 2026

UCLA dominates 61-32 through three quarters

The Bruins seem destined to capture their first women’s basketball championship today by extending their winning streak to a record 31 games. They closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run.

UCLA has four players in double figures led by Gabriela Jaquez’s 14 points. Lauren Betts, who just changed back into her familiar No. 51, had 12.

The story of the game for the Gamecocks will be their shooting (24% from the field).

A new jersey for Lauren Betts

Lauren Betts now is wearing No. 26 because her original jersey was stained by blood and necessitated a change. The game has gotten a bit chippier as the South Carolina players have gotten understandably frustrated.

But it’s no worries for the Bruins, who keep extending their lead.

Lauren Betts block ➡️ Bruin bucket 🤩



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/h8xhO7zJUm — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) April 5, 2026

Gabriela Jaquez is all everything for the Bruins

With her older brother, Jaime, jetting in from a star performance in the NBA last night, Gabriela Jaquez is making a bid for MVP of the women’s final.

The UCLA forward leads her team with 11 points, and her nine rebounds are tied with Lauren Betts. Jaquez, who is nicknamed “All Gas” by her teammates, also leads ULA with five assists.

"I can't say how proud I am of her. This has been a dream of hers for so long, ever since the third grade."



Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on his sister, Gabriela Jaquez, fulfilling her dream at UCLA 👏 pic.twitter.com/GWvxay8Axp — espnW (@espnW) April 5, 2026

The Bruins have built a 48-26 lead over the Gamecocks, who are facing their biggest deficit of the season.

Another nugget on Gabriela Jaquez’s athleticism: She was added to the UCLA softball roster in 2024 and played as a pinch-runner.

Getting away from the Gamecocks

A sloppy turnover leads to a steal by Kiki Rice and a 3-pointer by Charlisse Leger-Walker.

It’s UCLA’s biggest lead at 43-25 with 7:05 to play in the third quarter.

Second half is under way!

And the teams quickly trade layups.

UCLA 38, South Carolina 25 with 9:23 to play in the third quarter.

Back on the court for the second half - LET'S DO THIS GAMECOCKS 🤙 pic.twitter.com/HqEkTAc6y4 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 5, 2026

Other stats from the first half:

UCLA had a very balanced scoring attack with six players scoring between 5 and 7 points (Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkens both tied for the team lead).

Tessa Johnson has a game-high 10 points (on 4 of 6 shooting), but no other South Carolina player has more than 4.

Both teams have been perfect on free throws (Gamecocks 4-4, Bruins 3-3), and the attempts have been mercifully limited as this game feels cleaner than Friday’s Final Four slugfests were (seven fouls for UCLA, six fouls for South Carolina so far).

HALFTIME STATS 📈



📊 G. Jaquez | 7 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

📊 G. Kneepkens | 7 PTS, 3-6 FG, 3 AST

📊 L. Betts/A. Dugalić | 6 PTS each, 3-6 FG each#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/83hIGnJZq3 — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) April 5, 2026

What was wrong with Lauren Betts? She explains

And it’s something to which all allergy sufferers can relate.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Betts told ESPN’s Holly Rowe at halftime. “I think it’s really dry out here in Phoenix, so I just had something stuck in there. But I’m good. I’m all good.”

Despite missing the last 2 minutes of the first quarter and first 2 minutes of the second quarter while coughing into a towel on the bench, Betts had six points and seven rebounds.

UCLA leads 36-23 at halftime

South Carolina has held UCLA to 43% shooting from the field, but the Gamecocks are shooting 26% and have made 1 of 8 3-pointers.

It’ll be virtually impossible to win a fourth championship if that continues.

South Carolina defense tightens

The Gamecocks switch to a 2-3 zone and force a shot-clock violation. On the next possession, UCLA took a 10-second violation after the Gamecocks pressured full court.

After being unable to convert on either of those turnovers, South Carolina forced another UCLA mistake with pressure on get the ball before halfcourt, and Ta’niya Latson scored on a fast-break layup off the steal.

The Bruins called a timeout and still have a comfortable 32-21 lead with 2:48 left before halftime.

Big time steal and score for Niya 😤 pic.twitter.com/62tgOQXL8r — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 5, 2026

UCLA leads 30-15 with 6:30 left in Q2

Shooting has been a major problem for the Gamecocks, who are 1 of 8 on 3-pointers and not much better inside the arc.

Tessa Johnson has been the only answer thus far for South Carolina.

Second quarter starts with Betts on bench

But it barely seems to matter, as the Bruins open with a 3-pointer for a 26-12 lead.

Betts quickly re-entered after South Carolina cut the margin back to 26-15 on a 3-point play by Tessa Johnson.

All love between the coaches

In multiple not-so-subtle social postings, the NCAA ensured everyone was aware that Dawn Staley and Cori Close shared pleasantries before the game started.

(They apparently forgot to tag Geno Auriemma and UConn, though.)

UCLA leads 21-10 after the first quarter

Despite Lauren Betts missing the last 2 minutes of game play, the Bruins extended their lead.

Kiki Rice made a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter, which UCLA ended on an 8-0 run.

South Carolina committed a tactical error by shooting early in the shot clock and giving UCLA the final possession in the first quarter.

Lauren Betts on bench in distress

The UCLA star left the game with 2:14 left in the first quarter and seemed to have something stuck in her throat.

ABC cameras have shown her trying to cough into a towel multiple times while being attended to by a UCLA staffer.

The Bruins still lead 16-10 despite the absence of their focal point center.

First 3-pointer by Agot Makeer

The fabulous South Carolina freshman continues her offensive explosion in the tournament, cutting UCLA’s lead to 13-10.

But the Bruins quickly get an answer from Charlisse Leger-Walker, whose 3-pointer puts UCLA back up 16-10.

Tessa Johnson stops UCLA run

The South Carolina guard is fouled by Sienna Betts while making a layup, ending a 7-0 spurt by UCLA.

At the media timeout with 4:54 left in the first quarter, it’s UCLA leading 13-6, pending Johnson’s free throw attempt.

TESSA AND ONNNNEEE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4dkAmZmOs9 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 5, 2026

UCLA 11, South Carolina 4 at midway of the first quarter

It’s been a dreadful shooting start for the Gamecocks, who have made 1 of 9 shots.

The Bruins are 5 of 8, but neither team has a 3-pointer.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) in the first half during the National Championship game of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

UCLA out to a 6-2 lead

Two quick baskets by Lauren Betts and a jumper by Charlisse Leger-Walker have the Bruins in front.

As expected, it’s been a physical game with two fouls in the first 2:30.

South Carolina is off to a 1 for 5 start from the field, while UCLA has made all three of its shots.

Lauren Betts hits the first bucket in the National Championship game!



📺 ABC #B1G x @UCLAWBB pic.twitter.com/VvdJnMLKjI — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) April 5, 2026

They’re under way in Phoenix!

Lauren Betts and UCLA control the opening tip at 3:43 p.m.

Starting lineups are official

And there are no surprises ...

South Carolina:



Position Number Name Year Guard 00 Ta’Niya Latson Senior Guard 5 Tessa Johnson Junior Guard 25 Raven Johnson Senior Forward 8 Joyce Edwards Sophomore Center 11 Madina Okot Senior

UCLA:



Position Number Name Year Guard 1 Kiki Rice Senior Guard 5 Charlisse Leger-Walker Senior Guard 8 Gianna Kneepkens Senior Forward 11 Gabriela Jaquez Senior Center 51 Lauren Betts Senior

The anthem has been completed, and the player intros are under way.

Players to watch

South Carolina

Ta’Niya Latson spearheaded the victory over UConn with 16 points and 11 rebounds while playing tough defense. Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson also are critical components at guard, and freshman Agot Makeer has been fantastic off the bench.

UCLA

Of course, the Bruins’ hopes are predicated on senior center and player of the year contender Lauren Betts, who led the victcory over Texas with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. But the Bruins have a veteran starting five, and Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger‑Walker also are capable of contributing with deep tournament experience.

About 15 minutes until the tipoff!

The broadcast will be on ABC, which currently has the pregame show, too.

Football representing for women’s hoops!

Earlier this week, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley thanked football counterpart Shane Beamer for coming to the Women’s Final Four.

New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney also decided to show out for the Bruins in Phoenix today.

UCLA Football Head Coach Bob Chesney is in Phoenix supporting @UCLAWBB in the national championship game 🗣️#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/uaHQQC7d02 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 5, 2026

Will the final be a beautiful game?

That’s what many are wondering after the physicality of the Final Four games made them a slog to watch.

In an interview prior to the fourth quarter of the Bruins’ 51-44 win over Texas, UCLA coach Cori Close actually apologized to fans for having to watch a game that she compared with “a rugby match.”

Close later said she’s hoping the championship will be an “aesthetically pleasing game. ... I do think we all want the same thing. The officiating, the coaches, the players, we all want the same thing. “We want to have a stylistic game that shows off the progress of the game, that continues to grow the game nationally to people who are tuning in. We just have to figure out where that gap is and how we can close it.”

As in any NCAA basketball tournament, working the refs has been a big part of every coach’s strategy.

Good vibes going into the big game!! 🙌



📺 ABC #WFinalFour x @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/O0nFYANUBa — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 5, 2026

UCLA’s Close seeks her own history

A championship would be quite the crowning achievement for the Bruins’ Cori Close, who is in her 15th season as head coach. If UCLA wins the championship, it would be the longest tenure for a coach before taking a program to the national title.

Close has guided UCLA to 36 victories this year, breaking the program record of 34 that was set last year when she was named the national coach of the year.

Prior to UCLA, Close was an assistant at Florida State, UC Santa Barbara (where she played and graduated in 1993), and UCLA.

Statistical trends from the Final Four

From our friends at Rotoworld, here are some insights and nuggets from Friday’s Final Four games:



South Carolina beat UConn despite shooting 38% from the field. The Gamecocks attempted only six 3-pointers and made two.

South Carolina freshman Agot Makeer came off the bench and scored 14 points (including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers). Makeer has scored in double figures in all five tournament wins after scoring more than 10 points only three times in the previous 33 games for South Carolina.

came off the bench and scored 14 points (including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers). Makeer has scored in double figures in all five tournament wins after scoring more than 10 points only three times in the previous 33 games for South Carolina. UCLA beat Texas despite turning the ball over 23 times and forcing 12 turnovers

The Bruins made 4 of 13 3-pointers against the Longhorns.

South Carolina’s path to the championship

The top seed in the Sacramento 4 region, South Carolina won these games to reach the championship:



First round : South Carolina 103, Southern 34

: South Carolina 103, Southern 34 Second round : South Carolina 101, USC 61

: South Carolina 101, USC 61 Regional semifinal : South Carolina 84, Oklahoma 68

: South Carolina 84, Oklahoma 68 Regional final : South Carolina 78, TCU 52

: South Carolina 78, TCU 52 Final Four: South Carolina 62, UConn 48

UCLA’s path to the championship

The top seed in the Sacramento 2 region, UCLA won these games to reach the championship:



First round : UCLA 96, Cal Baptist 43

: UCLA 96, Cal Baptist 43 Second round : UCLA 87, Oklahoma State 68

: UCLA 87, Oklahoma State 68 Regional semifinal : UCLA 80, Minnesota 56

: UCLA 80, Minnesota 56 Regional final : UCLA 70, Duke 58

: UCLA 70, Duke 58 Final Four: UCLA 51, Texas 44

South Carolina and UCLA have a limited history

The most recent meeting occurred last November when UCLA won 77-62 over South Carolina at home.

This is only the sixth meeting between the teams, and all the games have occurred in the past decade. The results:



Nov. 24, 2024 : UCLA 77-62

: UCLA 77-62 March 25, 2023 : South Carolina 59-43 (NCAA regional semifinal)

: South Carolina 59-43 (NCAA regional semifinal) Nov. 29, 2022 : South Carolina 73-64

: South Carolina 73-64 Dec. 18, 2016: South Carolina 66-57

South Carolina 66-57 Nov. 22, 2015: South Carolina 68-65

Jaime Jaquez Jr. flies in for sister

After dropping a season-high 32 points for Miami in the Heat’s home win Saturday over the Washington Wizards, Jaime Jaquez Jr. caught a commercial cross-country flight to Phoenix.

Not only does the former UCLA star want to root on the Bruins, he also wants to cheer for his younger sister, Gabriela, who starts at guard for the UCLA women’s team.

“It’s going to be pretty epic,” Jaime Jaquez said. “I’m really happy for my sister and her team. They’re playing so hard as a group of seniors who’ve been there for a very long time, so this is their moment right now and just going to go support.”

UCLA starting lineup

It’ll be official closer to tipoff, but the Bruins’ starting lineup is expected to be:



G Gabriela Jaquez

G Gianna Kneepkens

G Charlisse Leger-Walker

G Kiki Rice

C Lauren Betts

The Bruins put on a show at practice today 💃#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/DBOMagm5KJ — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) April 4, 2026

Dawn Staley in the building!

The South Carolina coach has arrived at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, beginning her bid at making history today.

The Gamecocks are playing in their fifth championship game under Staley, who is trying to guide South Carolina to its fourth women’s basketball title.

A victory over UCLA would tie Staley with LSU’s Kim Mulkey for third-most titles by a coach, trailing only Geno Auriemma and the late Pat Summitt.

Dawn Staley has entered the building 🤩



📺 ABC#WFinalFour x @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/e8ZQqEoBUT — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 5, 2026

South Carolina starting lineup

It won’t be official until closer to tipoff, but the South Carolina Gamecocks’ starting five is expected to be:

G Tessa Johnson

G Ta’Niya Latson

G Raven Johnson

F Joyce Edwards

C Madina Okot

The FAMS are something else 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iHBj9A2vRd — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 5, 2026

Player availability for both teams

No major surprises on the pregame injury report released by the NCAA. Two players out for each team, but all notable contributors and starters are expected to play.

Player availability for (1) South Carolina vs. (1) UCLA on Sunday, April 5.#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/cZ1KXFcduM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 5, 2026

Geno’s apology

Well before the championship game tipped off, the 2026 Women’s Final Four already had its big talker: A contentious meeting after South Carolina’s 62-48 victory over UConn between Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, who has been known for frosty relationships with former championship-contending coaching rivals Pat Summitt and Muffet McGraw.

Auriemma issued an apology Saturday for confronting Staley (though his statement notably excluded Staley’s name).

It’s unlikely there will be any such contentious coaching encounters in tonight’s game, though Staley, a Philadelphia native with a fiery side, is known for her intense demeanor on game days.

Staley has already been active on social media today, posting “IT’S GAME DAY!!!” and confirming the team’s pregame meal is complete.

Game odds

With a much stronger championship pedigree, South Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.

The game total is 127.5 points with South Carolina -192 on the moneyline, and UCLA at +160.

Click here for the Rotoworld preview of the game.