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UCLA withstands Texas’ late charge, reaches first national championship game with grinding 51-44 win

  
Published April 4, 2026 12:04 AM
NCAA women's basketball talent gap may be widening
March 31, 2026 03:58 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show takes a look at how the best women's basketball teams have separated themselves from the rest of the country and how NIL has played a part.

PHOENIX (AP) — Lauren Betts had 16 points and made a huge block late, and UCLA withstood a late charge by Texas on Friday night for a 51-44 win to reach the women’s NCAA Tournament national championship game for the first time.

Manhandled by eventual national champion UConn in their first Final Four a year ago, the Bruins (36-1) dominated their way to another national semifinal with the best season in program history.

A chance at a first national championship game appearance had to go through the only team to beat them this season.

Overpowered in the first meeting, the Bruins turned the bully tables on Texas (35-4), shutting down All-American Madison Booker while building a 13-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns are one of the nation’s best defensive teams and flexed their D during a 12-2 run that cut UCLA’s lead to 47-44.

Betts swatted the Texas run to halt.

She blocked Booker’s shot with 20 seconds left and Kiki Rice hit two free throws, sending coach Cori Close’s crew into the title game.

The grinding win earns the Bruins a spot Sunday’s title game against South Carolina, the three-time national champions who ended reigning champion UConn’s undefeated season and left Huskies’ coach Geno Auriemma fuming.

So was Booker after a brutal finish to what was otherwise a stellar season. She hit her first shot, missed her next 17 and finished with six points on 3-of-23 shooting.