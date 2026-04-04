2026 Women’s NCAA Championship odds: Expert picks, best bets and predictions for UCLA vs. South Carolina

The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship on Sunday features the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-3) and the UCLA Bruins (36-1). The Gamecocks are in line for their fourth national title in the last decade following their 62-48 win over previously undefeated UConn. UCLA has reached its first-ever NCAA tournament championship game following a 51-44 win over Texas.

FOLLOW ALONG ALL DAY WITH LIVE UPDATES FROM SOUTH CAROLINA VS UCLA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME HERE

Led by Coach Cori Close, the Bruins rely on a veteran lineup led by two-time All-American center Lauren Betts (17.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and playmaking guard Kiki Rice. A win in the national title game would be their 30th in a row this season. South Carolina, coached by Dawn Staley, takes the court relying on a more balanced attack on offense and a relentless defense.

South Carolina outrebounded UConn 47-32 on Friday night. If the Gamecocks dominate the boards to that degree Sunday, this game will not be close. If the Bruins’ Betts shoots 70% from the field as she did Friday against Texas and Rice can handle the consistent pressure from South Carolina’s guards, UCLA will be in position to claim their first national title.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: UCLA vs. South Carolina

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 3:30PM EST

3:30PM EST Site: Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming: ABC

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Game Odds: UCLA Bruins vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: UCLA Bruins (+154), South Carolina Gamecocks (-185)

UCLA Bruins (+154), South Carolina Gamecocks (-185) Spread: South Carolina -3.5

South Carolina -3.5 Total: 131.5

This game opened South Carolina -1.5 with the Total set at 133.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: UCLA vs. South Carolina

UCLA Bruins

G Gabriela Jaquez

G Gianna Kneepkens

G Charlisse Leger-Walker

G Kiki Rice

C Lauren Betts

South Carolina Gamecocks

G Tessa Johnson

G Ta’Niya Latson

G Raven Johnson

F Joyce Edwards

C Madina Okot



Important stats, trends and insights: UCLA vs. South Carolina

The Gamecocks shot just 38% from the field in the win over UConn

The Gamecocks attempted just 6 shots from beyond the arc (2-6)

Agot Makeer came off the bench and scored 14 points knocking down both 3-point shots she took

came off the bench and scored 14 points knocking down both 3-point shots she took UCLA turned the ball over 23 times in the win over Texas and forced just 12 turnovers

The Bruins were 4-13 from 3-point range against the Longhorns

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between UCLA and South Carolina:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on South Carolina on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on South Carolina on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on South Carolina -3.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on South Carolina -3.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 131.5

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