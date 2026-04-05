How to Watch South Carolina vs. UCLA Women’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

In a matchup of top seeds, South Carolina will face off with UCLA for the NCAA Basketball Championship as Women’s March Madness comes to a close Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.

South Carolina (36-3) advanced to the title game for the fourth time in five seasons with a 62-48 victory over UConn, ending the Huskies’ 54-game winning streak.

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UCLA beat Texas 51-44 with 16 points by star Lauren Betts as the Bruins (36-1) advanced to the women’s title game for the first time.

Please see below for more on the conclusion of Women’s March Madness with the championship game:

How to watch the 2026 Women’s National Championship Game

Date : Sunday, April 5

: Sunday, April 5 Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Where: Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona Watch on: ABC

South Carolina vs. UCLA preview:

Head coach Dawn Staley is building a dynasty at South Carolina, which is seeking its fourth championship since 2017.

Staley’s Gamecocks teams rely heavily on stifling defense, which frustrated UConn and coach Geno Auriemma. Another championship will tie Staley with Kim Mulkey for third-most titles by a coach behind only Auriemma and late Tennessee legend Pat Summitt.

It’s been a breakout tournament for South Carolina freshman Agot Makeer, who is averaging 14.6 points while shooting 55.6% on 3-pointers. Makeer has scored in double figures for five consecutive games after accomplishing the feat only three times in 33 prior games.

The Bruins are led by Betts, who also made a critical late block in UCLA’s Final Four victory over Texas (avenging UCLA’s only loss this season, at a Las Vegas tournament in November).

After getting overwhelmed by UConn in last year’s Final Four, UCLA has been driven to go two steps further this season and has most of its key players back from last season.

The veteran Bruins won the Big Ten championship with a starting five comprised of seniors and graduate players.

South Carolina vs. UCLA odds

According to DraftKings, South Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite with the total at 127.5. South Carolina is -192 on the moneyline, and UCLA is +160.

Click here for the Rotoworld preview of the game.