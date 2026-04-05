Freshmen Braylon Mullins and Keaton Wagler shine as others struggle in UConn’s win over Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS — The horn sounded, signaling UConn’s return to the national championship game for the third time in four seasons. And freshman Braylon Mullins raised his arms in triumph, a huge smile on his face as he trotted over to join his celebrating Huskies teammates.

Not far away, Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler headed dejectedly to his bench, pulling his jersey over his face as teammates consoled him before he covered his head with a towel.

Only one of the two fantastic freshmen could end the night in triumph, but both led their teams on a rough offensive night for the Huskies and the Illini in UConn’s 71-62 win Saturday in the Final Four.

Mullins — the home-state hero who hit an incredible shot to send UConn to Indianapolis — got off to a fast start and finished with four 3-pointers and 15 points. Wagler, a second-team All-American, had a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds while the Illini never found the groove that had brought them to their first Final Four since 2005.

Mullins and Wagler became the first opposing freshmen with at least 15 points in a Final Four game since 1982 — when a couple of kids named Michael Jordan (North Carolina) and Patrick Ewing (Georgetown) were squaring off for the national title.

Only Mullins will now have a chance to add to his March run for the Huskies.

“We’re so ready for the national championship game,” Mullins said after exchanging an exuberant hug with coach Dan Hurley. “This is what I came here for. Let’s get it on Monday.”

The Illini, who entered the game leading KenPom’s rankings for adjusted offensive efficiency, shot just 33.9%, including 6 of 26 from 3-point range. UConn wasn’t much better, shooting 35.5% but making 12 of 33 3s.