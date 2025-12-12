Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e0bd1d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7454x4193+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F3b%2F36%2Fef209878425e94b6df8290eeeec9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251626480
Charley Hull, Michael Brennan and Lexi Thompson, Wyndham Clark shoot record 55s at Grant Thornton
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb trophy 2.JPG
Cooper Webb: “I truly believe that until the checker flag is waving that it’s never over”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/7bcd5d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7654x4305+0+400/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2F34%2F17c1b3e74b56aa82c03a3ffcc8b2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251602611
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e0bd1d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7454x4193+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F3b%2F36%2Fef209878425e94b6df8290eeeec9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251626480
Charley Hull, Michael Brennan and Lexi Thompson, Wyndham Clark shoot record 55s at Grant Thornton
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb trophy 2.JPG
Cooper Webb: “I truly believe that until the checker flag is waving that it’s never over”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/7bcd5d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7654x4305+0+400/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2F34%2F17c1b3e74b56aa82c03a3ffcc8b2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251602611
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton

December 12, 2025 03:31 PM
Charlie Hull and Michael Brennan were on a different level in the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational after shooting for a historic score of 55, ending the day on top of the leaderboard.
Up Next
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
3:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
Now Playing
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
0:51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
1:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
Now Playing
caltonthumb.jpg
0:43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
0:40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
Now Playing
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
0:34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
0:44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
Now Playing
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
0:37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
0:41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
0:39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1

Latest Clips

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
nbc_roto_lamb_251212.jpg
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
nbc_roto_evans_251212.jpg
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
nbc_roto_pitts_251212.jpg
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_injuries_251212.jpg
09:44
Week 15 key injuries: Jacobs, Lamb, Higgins, Smith
nbc_golf_rominehit_251212.jpg
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251212.jpg
08:00
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_waiversV2_251212.jpg
04:32
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_toddbowles_251212.jpg
09:35
Bowles, Evans angry after Buccaneers blow lead
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251212.jpg
04:58
Reed, Franklin, Tracy are solid Week 15 FLEX plays
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_ffhh_kylepitts_251212.jpg
10:54
Pitts goes off in first round of fantasy playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
nbc_nba_cupsemifinalspreview_251212.jpg
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB