Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
Watch the best moments from the team relay competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida.
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
Watch Team Scheffler receive their medals for winning the first Optum Golf Channel Games and listen to Scottie Scheffler talk about his experience and his teammates' performances.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
Watch the best moments from the 14 clubs competition as pros go through the clubs in their bag at the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida.
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
Watch the best shots from the short game competition at the Optum Golf Channel Games in Jupiter, Florida.
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
The Golf Channel broadcast team takes on the Optum Golf Channel Games team relay under the lights in Jupiter, Florida.
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
Johnson Wagner and Keith Mitchell practice the 14 Club Challenge, one of several challenges to be played at the Optum Golf Channel Games, where Team Scottie and Team Rory will face off at Trump National Golf Club.
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
Rory McIlroy plays a "this or that" challenge where he reveals his favorite golf clubs by process of elimination, from Quail Hollow to Royal Portrush and more.
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
Watch top shots from Lexi Thompson's and Wyndham Clark's round one performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, tying a record set earlier in the day shooting a 55.
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
Charley Hull and Michael Brennan were on a different level in the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational after shooting for a historic score of 55, ending the day on top of the leaderboard.
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
Teamwork and speed will be the name of the game during the third competition of the Golf Channel Games, an exciting team relay.