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Morikawa 'learned a lot' during tough RBC Heritage

April 19, 2026 11:32 PM
Collin Morikawa discusses playing through a nagging back injury at the RBC Heritage, making the week a 'grind' but ultimately something he can hang his hat on with a T-4 finish.
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