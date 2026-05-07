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NCAA Tournament expansion changes an event that didn’t need fixing
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Brunson, Knicks ‘play with their food,’ win Game 2

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Fleetwood happy with Round 1 performance at Truist

May 7, 2026 06:28 PM
Tommy Fleetwood reflects on his play at the conclusion of the first round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Truist Championship, saying he "played well" after finishing tied for 8th place at -4 heading into day two.
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