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Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
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Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third and penultimate round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Fleetwood happy with Round 1 performance at Truist
Fleetwood happy with Round 1 performance at Truist
Tommy Fleetwood reflects on his play at the conclusion of the first round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Truist Championship, saying he "played well" after finishing tied for 8th place at -4 heading into day two.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 4
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship in Miami, Florida.
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 3
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship in Miami, Florida.
Scheffler: I gave myself a lot of looks
Scheffler: I gave myself a lot of looks
Scottie Scheffler answered questions after the second round of the Cadillac Championship after shooting a 67 and sitting tied fir sixth.