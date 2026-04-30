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Highlights: Cadillac Championship, Round 1

April 30, 2026 07:27 PM
Watch highlights from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship at the Trump National Doral Blue Monster in Miami, Florida.
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