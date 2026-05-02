 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Justin Barcia 02.jpg
Justin Barcia leads early in Denver Supercross 450 competition.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh breaks 100m butterfly world record for the 4th time

Top Clips

nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_260502.jpg
What Tatum’s absence means for Celtics in Game 7
nbc_nba_pregame_pritchardintv_260502.jpg
Pritchard: Game 7 moment is ‘nothing new’
nbc_horse_toohaker_260502.jpg
Koo saves life that made it to the Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 450 Justin Barcia 02.jpg
Justin Barcia leads early in Denver Supercross 450 competition.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh breaks 100m butterfly world record for the 4th time

Top Clips

nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_260502.jpg
What Tatum’s absence means for Celtics in Game 7
nbc_nba_pregame_pritchardintv_260502.jpg
Pritchard: Game 7 moment is ‘nothing new’
nbc_horse_toohaker_260502.jpg
Koo saves life that made it to the Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 3

May 2, 2026 06:22 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship in Miami, Florida.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_scottiescheffler_260501.jpg
1:15
Scheffler: I gave myself a lot of looks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_260501.jpg
0:47
Young: I’m not uncomfortable with a lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_cadillacrd2hl_260501.jpg
1:59
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cadillacrd1_260430.jpg
1:59
Highlights: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zurichrd4v3_260426.jpg
5:48
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pganolard3v2_260425.jpg
1:48
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
1:59
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round
Now Playing
nbc_gc_morikawa_260419.jpg
2:34
Morikawa ‘learned a lot’ during tough RBC Heritage
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fitzpatrick_260419.jpg
4:11
Fitzpatrick: ‘No better feeling’ than playoff wins
Now Playing
nbc_pga_rbcheritagefinalday_260418.jpg
7:03
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
52
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
nbc_pga_rbcheritageday3_260418.jpg
06:41
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
nbc_golf_heritagerd2_260417.jpg
01:52
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_golf_ludvig_260416.jpg
01:21
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_heritage_260416.jpg
02:00
Highlights: PGA Tour RBC Heritage, First Round
nbc_golf_youngint_260411.jpg
03:36
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
nbc_roto_mastersdebutant_260408.jpg
02:34
Debutants are ‘the story’ of this year’s Masters
nbc_golf_lf_brysondechambeau_260408.jpg
36
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
nbc_golf_lf_cameronyoung_260408.jpg
02:15
Young’s win at The Players was ‘validation’
nbc_golf_lf_rorymcilroy_260408.jpg
02:23
Rory’s Masters return as champ ‘a dream come true’
nbc_golf_lf_scottiescheffler_260408.jpg
01:31
Scheffler: My game ‘is in a good spot’ at Augusta
nbc_bte_masterschamp_260407.jpg
02:37
Looking to bet on Masters winner? Take Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_valerofinal_260405.jpg
09:55
HLs: PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_valeroopenV2_260404.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
new_mpx_robert.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_texasrd1_260402.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_260502.jpg
04:06
What Tatum’s absence means for Celtics in Game 7
nbc_nba_pregame_pritchardintv_260502.jpg
03:06
Pritchard: Game 7 moment is ‘nothing new’
nbc_horse_toohaker_260502.jpg
01:24
Koo saves life that made it to the Derby
nbc_horse_turfclassic_260502.jpg
02:01
Rhetorical dominates the Turf Classic
nbc_horse_rydercupcapt_260502.jpg
03:13
Furyk named Ryder Cup captain, names vice captains
nbc_horse_downs_260502.jpg
02:40
T O Elvis gets rocking Churchill Downs Stakes win
nbc_horse_kornacki445_260502.jpg
02:02
Kentucky Derby favorite success with Kornacki
nbc_horse_kornackijockey_260502.jpg
02:07
Kentucky Derby veteran jockeys with Kornacki
nbc_horse_suebirdintv_260502.jpg
01:49
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
nbc_horse_americanturfv2_260502.jpg
01:59
Stark Contrast powers to American Turf win
nbc_horse_donnabrothersv2_260502.jpg
04:07
Celebrating 26 years of Donna Brothers on NBC
nbc_horse_patdaymile_260502.jpg
02:18
Crude Velocity roars to Pat Day Mile win
nbc_horse_kornackithreepmv2_260502.jpg
01:15
2026 Derby also eligibles in field with Kornacki
nbc_horse_kornackithreepmv3_260502.jpg
01:23
2026 Derby also eligibles in field with Kornacki
nbc_horse_korackiderbyhistoryv2_260502.jpg
02:06
Derby lack of experience with Kornacki
nbc_horse_distaffturfmile_260502.jpg
01:50
Classic Q holds on in Churchill Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_horse_codyswishintv_260502.jpg
03:45
Dorman happy Cody’s Wish continues to inspire
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_260502.jpg
05:24
Tour Player impresses in Knicks Go Stakes victory
nbc_horse_twinspiresturfv2_260502.jpg
01:19
Yellow Card takes down Twin Spires Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_ferdinand_260502.jpg
56
Smith inspired by Ferdinand’s Derby rail run
nbc_horse_mayorfanta_260502.jpg
01:59
Churchill Downs infield ‘mayor’ talks about duties
nbc_horse_dartintv_260502.jpg
01:08
Dart gets help from mom with Kentucky Derby fit
nbc_horse_dwaynalukasfinal_260502_2.jpg
02:19
Lukas’ memory lives on at Kentucky Derby
nbc_pl_arsgoal1v2_260502.jpg
01:24
Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal’s opener
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260502.jpg
01:26
Gyokeres heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260502.jpg
02:04
Saka powers Arsenal 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_arsful_260502.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 35
Race3ThumbMPX.jpg
04:41
Vibe pulls away to win Allowance Race 3
nbc_horse_derrycitydistaff_260501_2.jpg
05:52
R Disaster goes wire to wire in Derby City Distaff
nbc_horse_grindstone_260502.jpg
01:05
Bailey recalls Grindstone’s thrilling Derby win