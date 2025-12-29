Speed Round: NFL Week 17 New Year's Resolutions

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guard Zaide Lowery no longer part of Marquette men’s basketball program
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Anderson scores 29 points as No. 15 Texas Tech wins 46th straight non-conference home game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Jennings gives 49ers late lead vs. Bears
‘Nobody’s going to believe in’ CAR, TB in playoffs
Purdy makes magic and finds Juszczyk for touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guard Zaide Lowery no longer part of Marquette men’s basketball program
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Anderson scores 29 points as No. 15 Texas Tech wins 46th straight non-conference home game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Jennings gives 49ers late lead vs. Bears
‘Nobody’s going to believe in’ CAR, TB in playoffs
Purdy makes magic and finds Juszczyk for touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WATCH LIVE:
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth recap Week 17. Catch it live here on Peacock!
Close
Watch Now
Speed Round: NFL Week 17 New Year's Resolutions
December 28, 2025 10:58 PM
The FNIA crew look ahead to 2026 and share why the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and both New York teams need to embrace the 'new year, new me' mentality before next season.
Related Videos
01:04
Jennings gives 49ers late lead vs. Bears
04:40
‘Nobody’s going to believe in’ CAR, TB in playoffs
46
Purdy makes magic and finds Juszczyk for touchdown
06:43
Eagles dodged a bullet in win vs. Bills
02:49
Storylines to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
50
Williams uncorks deep ball to Burden III for TD
01:02
Edwards gets pick six on first play from scrimmage
18
Allen injury update after Week 17 vs. Eagles
01:24
Kornacki analyzes NFC South and No. 1 seed chances
45
Jackson and Watt injury updates ahead of Week 18
01:40
Latest on Glenn’s future, Flores’ HC candidacy
02:15
Warner says he has ‘a chance’ to return this year
05:19
Steelers, Buccaneers disappoint in Week 17
59
Tomlin says PIT ‘didn’t make enough plays’ vs. CLE
59
Coen wants Jaguars to finish games ‘on our terms’
58
Mayfield: Turnovers ‘crushed’ Bucs in Week 17
01:47
Henry praises ‘unselfishness’ of Ravens’ offense
50
Highlights: Henry leads Ravens to huge win
57
Huntley finds Flowers for clutch touchdown pass
01:38
Texans can ‘destroy the game’ on defense
01:14
Kornacki breaks down race for No. 1 seed in NFC
01:21
Battle of ‘elite’ playcallers headlines CHI vs. SF
51
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
52
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
42
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers
49
‘Best defense in football’ impresses for HOU
52
Kornacki dives into probability to win AFC South
01:43
Bears playing ‘winning football’ under Johnson
01:40
Latest on Jackson’s future with Ravens
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
Latest Clips
02:00
HLs: OKC gets back in the win column, beats Sixers
01:59
HLs: Barnes’ historic night fuels Raptors’ OT win
03:45
Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ ‘magic ticket’
09:46
PL Update: Spurs hand Palace third-straight loss
05:42
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
03:01
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
10:41
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18
02:39
Glasner: ‘If you don’t score, you can’t win’
11:25
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Spurs Matchweek 18
02:21
Scrappy Spurs get the job done against Palace
05:20
Shiffrin extends slalom streak with Semmering win
01:22
Gray’s first goal gives Spurs lead over Palace
01:52
Takeaways from Leeds’ draw with Sunderland
01:21
Calvert-Lewin nets Leeds’ equalizer v. Sunderland
10:19
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Leeds Matchweek 18
01:36
Adingra fires Sunderland in front of Leeds
06:17
How realistic are Aston Villa’s PL title chances?
01:57
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
01:55
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
01:56
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks
01:56
HLs: Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks in return
01:51
HLs: Black drops career-high 38 in win over Denver
03:11
Cooper comfortable ‘flying under the radar’
04:20
Jett Lawrence discusses the ‘we’ of racing
04:02
Deegan ‘wholeheartedly’ thinks he could win in 450
03:20
Plessinger loves being a fan-favorite racer
04:08
‘Fine by’ Lawrence being under the radar
02:57
Prado views 2026 as another ‘rookie year’
03:34
Webb: ‘You can never count me out’ in Supercross
04:17
Tomac hoping to get back on top with KTM
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue